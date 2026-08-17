Advertisement

Osimhen completely overthrown — On fire Super Eagles star snatches ultimate weekly award in photo finish

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:43 - 17 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
akor-adams-pips-victor-osimhen-baller-of-the-week-award
Venezia’s new signing Akor Adams has spectacularly pipped Victor Osimhen to the Baller of the Week award after a breathless three-goal contribution in the Coppa Italia.
Advertisement

Nigerian football exports have completely set the European continent ablaze, turning the opening weekend of the 2026/27 season into an absolute goldmine of supremacy and elite individual displays.

Advertisement

From fierce pre-season friendlies to intense domestic cup competitions, the country's finest attacking stars commanded global headlines. 

Advertisement

While several household names left top-tier opposition completely humiliated with high-value performances, a few emerging profiles suffered brutal, last-minute heartbreaks that ruined their opening match day celebrations. 

After review, one exceptional performance has taken total priority over the rest.

Baller of the Week: Akor Adams Pips Victor Osimhen

Akor Adams is the undisputed Baller of the Week after completing an absolute dream debut for Venezia FC. 

Just weeks after his departure from Spain, the forward scored two magnificent goals and added an assist to spearhead a thrilling 3-2 Coppa Italia comeback victory. 

Advertisement

It was a multi-goal, all-action masterclass that announced his arrival in Italy in the loudest possible fashion.

Adams narrowly edges Victor Osimhen to the award in a photo finish between two of Nigeria’s most wanted forwards. 

The Galatasaray striker also produced a dramatic second-half brace to rescue the Turkish champions from an opening-day defeat amid heavy transfer speculation. 

Advertisement

Both men launched multi-goal salvage operations, but Adams’ full contribution of two goals plus an assist on debut officially tips the scales.

DON'T MISS THIS — ‘His level is higher than this league!’ — Massive online frenzy as Akor Adams destroys Modena following shock Sevilla exit

Samuel Chukwueze Dismantles Manchester United

Another worthy performance of the weekend came in a high-profile friendly as AC Milan butchered Manchester United 4-2. 

Advertisement

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze operated at an untouchable level, tearing the English side’s defence apart. 

He was directly involved in three of Milan’s goals, one strike and two majestic assists, inflicting total pre-season misery on United’s rebuilding squad.

DON'T MISS THIS — ‘Ohhh Alex Iwobi!’ — Super Eagles maestro drops cold post-match pictures after scoring spectacular Fulham goal

From Chukwueze’s demolition job to Adams’ debut heroics and Osimhen’s late rescue act, Nigerian talent set the early pace in Europe. 

Advertisement

Adams’ complete performance on debut makes him the clear Baller of the Week and a player every Super Eagles fan will be watching closely as the season gathers pace.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
akor-adams-pips-victor-osimhen-baller-of-the-week-award
Football
17.08.2026
Osimhen completely overthrown — On fire Super Eagles star snatches ultimate weekly award in photo finish
Naija Stars Abroad — Unstoppable Chukwueze destroys United as Osimhen & Adams paint Europe green
Football
17.08.2026
Naija Stars Abroad — Unstoppable Chukwueze destroys United as Osimhen & Adams paint Europe green
'Just the beginning' - Maresca tells Man City fans after kicking off post-Pep era with Arsenal defeat
Premier League
16.08.2026
'Just the beginning' - Maresca tells Man City fans after kicking off post-Pep era with Arsenal defeat
Super Eagles forward Adams reacts to dream Venezia debut, promises more sparks
Football
16.08.2026
Super Eagles forward Adams reacts to dream Venezia debut, promises more sparks
Chukwueze vows to shine in 'second chance' at AC Milan
Football
16.08.2026
Chukwueze vows to shine in 'second chance' at AC Milan
Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago
Football
16.08.2026
Super Eagles suffer injury blow ahead of next international break