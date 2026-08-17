Osimhen completely overthrown — On fire Super Eagles star snatches ultimate weekly award in photo finish
Nigerian football exports have completely set the European continent ablaze, turning the opening weekend of the 2026/27 season into an absolute goldmine of supremacy and elite individual displays.
From fierce pre-season friendlies to intense domestic cup competitions, the country's finest attacking stars commanded global headlines.
While several household names left top-tier opposition completely humiliated with high-value performances, a few emerging profiles suffered brutal, last-minute heartbreaks that ruined their opening match day celebrations.
After review, one exceptional performance has taken total priority over the rest.
Baller of the Week: Akor Adams Pips Victor Osimhen
Akor Adams is the undisputed Baller of the Week after completing an absolute dream debut for Venezia FC.
Just weeks after his departure from Spain, the forward scored two magnificent goals and added an assist to spearhead a thrilling 3-2 Coppa Italia comeback victory.
It was a multi-goal, all-action masterclass that announced his arrival in Italy in the loudest possible fashion.
Adams narrowly edges Victor Osimhen to the award in a photo finish between two of Nigeria’s most wanted forwards.
The Galatasaray striker also produced a dramatic second-half brace to rescue the Turkish champions from an opening-day defeat amid heavy transfer speculation.
Both men launched multi-goal salvage operations, but Adams’ full contribution of two goals plus an assist on debut officially tips the scales.
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Samuel Chukwueze Dismantles Manchester United
Another worthy performance of the weekend came in a high-profile friendly as AC Milan butchered Manchester United 4-2.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze operated at an untouchable level, tearing the English side’s defence apart.
He was directly involved in three of Milan’s goals, one strike and two majestic assists, inflicting total pre-season misery on United’s rebuilding squad.
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From Chukwueze’s demolition job to Adams’ debut heroics and Osimhen’s late rescue act, Nigerian talent set the early pace in Europe.
Adams’ complete performance on debut makes him the clear Baller of the Week and a player every Super Eagles fan will be watching closely as the season gathers pace.