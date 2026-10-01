Denmark vs Portugal: Jesus remains perfect without Ronaldo as Ramos, Bruno step up
Portugal made it two wins from two without Christian’s Ronaldo, following up a 2-1 win over Norway with a 4-2 demolition of Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.
While Ronaldo was on the bench against Norway, the Al Nassr man was out of the team completely against Denmark after choosing to leave the camp, allowing goals from Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, and Joao Felix fire Portugal to the victory.
Denmark vs Portugal as it happened
Despite the pre-match focus on Cristiano Ronaldo’s omission, Portugal made a fast start. Gonçalo Ramos opened the scoring in the 14th minute after combining with João Cancelo, but Denmark equalised through Mikkel Damsgaard’s superb finish eight minutes later.
Portugal quickly regained the lead, with Ramos converting Bruno Fernandes’ assist for his second international goal in four days. Denmark responded after the break as Rasmus Højlund raced onto Damsgaard’s pass before lifting a composed finish over Diogo Costa in the 53rd minute.
The hosts’ equaliser sparked Portugal into action, and Vitinha restored their advantage in the 67th minute by heading home Fernandes’ delivery.
Denmark pushed for another response, but Portugal controlled the closing stages. João Félix then sealed the victory, sweeping home Diogo Dalot’s pass to complete a convincing away performance.
The result keeps Portugal top of Nations League Group A4 with three wins from three matches, while their impressive run now stands at nine victories, three draws and one defeat in their last 13 games.