Denmark vs Portugal: Jesus remains perfect without Ronaldo as Ramos, Bruno step up

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 in the UEFA Nations League without Cristiano Ronaldo as Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, and Joao Felix all scored

Portugal made it two wins from two without Christian’s Ronaldo, following up a 2-1 win over Norway with a 4-2 demolition of Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

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While Ronaldo was on the bench against Norway, the Al Nassr man was out of the team completely against Denmark after choosing to leave the camp, allowing goals from Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, and Joao Felix fire Portugal to the victory.

Denmark vs Portugal as it happened

Despite the pre-match focus on Cristiano Ronaldo’s omission, Portugal made a fast start. Gonçalo Ramos opened the scoring in the 14th minute after combining with João Cancelo, but Denmark equalised through Mikkel Damsgaard’s superb finish eight minutes later.

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Portugal quickly regained the lead, with Ramos converting Bruno Fernandes’ assist for his second international goal in four days. Denmark responded after the break as Rasmus Højlund raced onto Damsgaard’s pass before lifting a composed finish over Diogo Costa in the 53rd minute.

The hosts’ equaliser sparked Portugal into action, and Vitinha restored their advantage in the 67th minute by heading home Fernandes’ delivery.

Denmark pushed for another response, but Portugal controlled the closing stages. João Félix then sealed the victory, sweeping home Diogo Dalot’s pass to complete a convincing away performance.