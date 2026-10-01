‘I will not hide’ – Portugal coach Jesus ready to confront Ronaldo situation head-on

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus promises to explain Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp following tension during the Nations League fixtures

Jorge Jesus has promised to address the growing tension with Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash with Norway, insisting he will not shy away from questions surrounding the Al-Nassr star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp ahead of the Denmark game has intensified speculation that the 41-year-old may have played his final match for Portugal.

Jesus refuses to hide from Ronaldo situation

Ronaldo’s frustration reportedly boiled over after he was told he would not play against Norway or Denmark. Despite remaining on the bench in the Norway game, he was not brought on as Portugal secured a 2-1 victory, with the decision reportedly leaving the captain unhappy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo also appeared to make his feelings clear at full time, refusing to greet travelling supporters before heading down the tunnel alone.

The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently intervened, with reports indicating that the situation had been resolved. However, Ronaldo’s subsequent departure from the camp before the Denmark fixture has reopened the issue.

Jesus insists he will explain his decisions after Portugal’s final game of the international window, saying, “I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in football and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently..

“After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not hide or run away from it.”

The coach also acknowledged Ronaldo’s importance to Portuguese football, regardless of the current dispute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He’s an icon and that’s not in question.”

Ronaldo’s Portugal future hangs in the balance

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s record goalscorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 international appearances. His achievements with the national team include winning Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League.

However, Jesus appears determined to make decisions based on what he believes is best for the current team, even if that means limiting the role of one of Portugal’s most influential players.

The manager’s decision to leave Ronaldo unused against Norway was already significant, particularly given the forward’s continued desire to represent his country. His subsequent departure from camp has now created further uncertainty over whether he will return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No official reason has been given for Ronaldo leaving the squad, and neither the player nor the Portuguese FA has confirmed that his international career is over.