Total disaster! Why Ghana sacked Carlos Queiroz after just 5 months

Carlos Queiroz has parted ways with the Ghana Football Association by mutual consent following a disastrous opening to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The 73-year-old Portuguese coach, who took charge in April 2026 and guided the Black Stars to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup, saw his tenure unravel rapidly during September's international window.

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Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats in Group C, beginning with a 2-0 loss away to Ivory Coast before a humiliating 4-2 collapse against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The loss to Gambia proved to be the final straw after Ghana squandered a comfortable 2-0 lead on home soil.

The result left four-time African champions Ghana rooted to the bottom of Group C with zero points.

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Across his seven games in charge, Queiroz managed just a single victory, a group-stage win over Panama at the World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz and GFA mutually agree to terminate contract https://t.co/WIPQGd3ILW — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 1, 2026

Confirming his departure, Queiroz stated that ending the relationship was the most appropriate course of action for Ghanaian football

"This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana... above everything else."

The GFA now face a race against time to appoint a new head coach ahead of crucial back-to-back qualifiers against Somalia in November.

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