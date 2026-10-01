Ronaldo era is over as Portugal hand keys to Victor Osimhen's teammate

Portugal are officially moving on from the Ronaldo era ahead of their clash against Denmark on Thursday night.

The Cristiano Ronaldo era is officially over after Portugal reassigned his number to a new player in the squad.

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Ronaldo and Portugal are at a point of no return

Ronaldo will play no part in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark after leaving the team’s camp acrimoniously.

The 41-year-old is reportedly unhappy with Portugal’s coach, Jorge Jesus, following his decision to drop him for the win against Norway last Sunday.

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Tensions are rising between Ronaldo and Jesus in Portugal

Ronaldo reacted to the decision by failing to turn up for the team’s training. Although the Portuguese FA tried to mediate peace between both parties, the tension reached a point of no return following Jesus’ press conference on Wednesday evening.

As a result, Ronaldo left the team’s camp before revealing in an official statement his reasons for leaving.

Rafael Leão replaces Ronaldo in Portugal

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However, while he has yet to officially announce his retirement, it appears Portugal is moving on without him.

The Selecao have reassigned his number to Rafael Leao, who will now wear the number 7 shirt against Portugal.

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: 𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐄𝐋 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐎 𝐈𝐒 𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐋’𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐍𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟕 🇵🇹🌟



Portugal have announced their squad numbers for the clash against Denmark, with Rafael Leão taking over the iconic No. 7 shirt previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo 👕7️⃣



🇵🇹… pic.twitter.com/GZpxgR2Tzo — 433 (@433) October 1, 2026

For a very long time, the No. 7 has been synonymous with Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team, even when he is not available.

Nonetheless, it seems his time is now over in the national team, with Leao, who is now Victor Osimhen’s teammate at Galatasaray, taking over from him.

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