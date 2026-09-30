Ronaldo dumps Portugal after Jesus fallout

Ronaldo has not officially announced his retirement from international football, but he might have played his last game for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time as a Portugal player may have come to an end after the Al-Nassr star left the national team camp acrimoniously ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo abandons Portugal and Jesus

As per multiple reports, the former Manchester United star left the team’s camp ahead of the game against Denmark after manager Jorge Jesus’ press conference.

Tensions had been growing between the two after Jesus left Ronaldo out of the team that took on Norway last Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tensions are rising between Ronaldo and Jesus in Portugal

Although Ronaldo was on the bench, the former Benfica manager refused to bring his captain on, as Portugal went on to win 2-1.

The decision reportedly infuriated Ronaldo, who reacted by refusing to train with the team on Tuesday.

With tensions rising, the Portuguese FA decided to mediate between the two parties before revealing the matter had been resolved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesus also spoke on the matter in his press conference, saying there was never a problem between the two, even though he admitted Ronaldo was angry after revealing he would play no part in games against Norway and Denmark.

However, the tension has now escalated after Ronaldo left the team’s camp ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Copenhagen.

What's next for Ronaldo with Portugal?

Although no official reason has been given for Ronaldo’s departure, it appears the Al-Nassr winger feels disrespected by the Portugal manager.

Jesus had hinted in his press conference that Ronaldo cannot be the main guy for Portugal anymore, despite the 41-year-old’s iconic status in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You spoke about Cristiano’s status, and this is the second time you’ve mentioned it. If Cristiano has a status, a status that is different from the other players, and if you had agreed with him about his involvement in the two matches, why did you promise him that he would play… pic.twitter.com/o4Q59JRZfo — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) September 30, 2026

It now remains to be seen if Ronaldo will play for Portugal in the future, but the Al-Nassr man’s days are numbered in the national team, especially with Jesus at the helm.

Ronaldo days as a Portugal player are numbered

Ronaldo has always insisted that no one could force him to retire from the national team, but the ex-Juventus man may now have to consider his position following his feud with Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He remains Portugal’s all-time record goalscorer and most-capped international player of all time with 146 goals in 234 appearances.