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They must go — Carragher demands 2 punishments for Man City after guilty verdict

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:51 - 30 September 2026
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Jamie Carragher has called for two major punishments against Manchester City following the Premier League’s guilty verdict on 114 financial charges.
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The Liverpool legend believes the club should be stripped of the titles and trophies won during the period covered by the breaches (2009–2018), and that the current ownership should be forced out of English football.

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Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I do think Manchester City’s titles they’ve won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list.”

He stopped short of demanding those titles be reallocated to other clubs, even though Liverpool would stand to benefit. Instead, he focused on the lasting damage done to rival players.

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“What Man City have done is, they’ve not just hurt their own players… Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City. That’s what they haven’t got.

"I don’t think any player will care if you go and give them a medal… It’s not about medals, it’s about feelings, and that’s what Manchester City have robbed.”

Carragher reserved his strongest criticism for the club’s owners.“For me this is all about the owners, the people who are at the top of the club… I don’t know how the owners can continue in English football.

"We talk about a fit and proper test for owners. What they’ve done for 10 years – and left this stain that will be there for the next 10 years

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“Until they move away from the club, I don’t know how this stain is removed from the club.”

City maintain their innocence and plan to appeal, with sanctions still to be decided in a separate hearing.

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