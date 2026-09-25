How rival clubs could benefit after Man City were found guilty of 114 of 115 breaches

Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 financial breaches, and the resulting sanctions could trigger a domino effect.

Manchester City's guilty verdict on 114 of 115 financial charges could fundamentally shift the competitive landscape of English and European football, with beneficiaries set to emerge from possible punishments.

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While the independent tribunal has yet to declare the exact sanctions, the sheer volume of proven breaches guarantees heavy penalties, granting significant sporting and financial windfalls to rival clubs.

Stripping the history books

Should the tribunal opt for the most draconian route and retrospectively strip Manchester City of the titles won during the core 2009–2018 offending period, two historic rivals stand to inherit three Premier League crowns.

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Manchester United would claim the 2011/12 title, having originally finished second on goal difference (+56) after tying City's 89 points, as well as the 2017/18 title, where they finished as distant runners-up with 81 points to City's record 100.

Liverpool would be awarded the 2013/14 championship, having finished second with 84 points, just two points shy of City's 86-point tally.

Arsenal's unobstructed path

If the commission applies a severe points deduction that cripples Manchester City's current campaign without forcing relegation, Arsenal emerge as the immediate beneficiaries.

As City's primary domestic challengers, Mikel Arteta's side would gain a virtually uncontested run at the 2026/27 Premier League title, removing the division's dominant force from the equation.

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Relegation and the European void

If the points deduction is steep enough to trigger automatic relegation, the cascading benefits spread across the upper echelon of the Premier League.

City's absence from the top flight would instantly open up an extra guaranteed UEFA Champions League qualification spot, offering a significant financial lifeline to the chasing pack of clubs competing for top-four/five finishes.

A forced demotion would also leave City entirely vulnerable in the transfer market, triggering an inevitable exodus of elite talent.

Despite Erling Haaland signing a historic contract extension in January 2025, tying him to the club until 2034, a season in the Championship would invite immediate, aggressive bids from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to test the resolve of the Norwegian striker.

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The transfer market vacuum

Should a transfer ban be announced amongst the sanctions, the market dynamics shift favourably for the rest of Europe's elite.

While a recruitment embargo may not immediately cripple a Manchester City squad insulated by recent solid youth investments, it completely removes the club's immense financial leverage from the open market.