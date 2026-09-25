Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos reveals divorce, family problems, took 99% of his ₦233 billion fortune

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos reveals how agent and family issues cost him 99% of his fortune, alongside details on his divorce and recovery

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has revealed that he lost 99 per cent of the fortune he accumulated during his playing career, amid financial problems involving a former agent and a family member.

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The former Real Madrid defender, whose fortune was reportedly valued at around £133 million (approximately ₦233 billion), also went through a complicated divorce in 2025, although Carlos said the loss of his wealth was linked to wider agent and family issues rather than solely his divorce.

Carlos reveals how he lost his fortune

Carlos opened up about his financial troubles at the Portugal Football Summit, explaining how documents he had never seen before left him facing the loss of almost everything he had earned during his playing career.

“I had problems with people who left me with zero money,” he said, as reported by Globo. “Because of agents and family issues, I lost 99 per cent of everything I had earned in football.”

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The 2002 World Cup winner admitted that he had made mistakes with his finances and used his experience as a warning to younger players.

“I made mistakes, and that's why I ask younger players not to make the same mistakes,” he added.

Carlos recalled the moment he realised the scale of the financial problems, saying, “On a Thursday, I went to bed at midnight, and on Friday, I received a bunch of papers I didn't even know existed. That's when I lost my entire history.”

The former left-back once earned as much as £85,000 per week during his time with Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, but eventually needed help from a friend to get his finances back on track.

Divorce added to Carlos' financial problems

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Carlos divorced his wife of 15 years, Mariana Luccon, in 2025, with reports suggesting the settlement was complicated by the size of his fortune and their family circumstances. The former couple have two children together, while Carlos has previously said he has 11 children with seven different women.

Following his divorce, reports claimed Carlos had been sleeping at Real Madrid's training ground, where he works as an ambassador. The Brazilian denied those reports.

“In recent days, I've seen baseless rumors about my living situation. I remain at a private residence with my family's support. My legal team is addressing these claims, and I request privacy during this time,” he wrote on X.

Carlos has since married for a third time, tying the knot with Soheila Tahiri earlier this year.

The 2012 retiree said he had always planned for life after football, obtaining a sports director's licence and working with brands before ending his playing career.

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“I always thought about my post-career,” he said. “It means building a legacy as a player and using your image.”