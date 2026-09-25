‘Ilenikhena should start over Osimhen’ – Super Eagles debutant sparks wild reaction online

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

George Ilenikhena scored on his Nigeria debut in a 2-1 AFCON qualifying win vs Madagascar, sparking fan debates on whether he should start over Victor Osimhen

George Ilenikhena wasted little time making his mark for Nigeria, scoring on his Super Eagles debut as Eric Chelle’s side fought back to beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening AFCON 2027 qualifier in Uyo.

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With Victor Osimhen unavailable through injury, the Al-Ittihad striker was handed the responsibility of leading the line and responded with a composed finish that has already sparked a bold debate among Nigerian fans.

Ilenikhena delivers on Super Eagles debut

Nigeria were forced to come from behind after Madagascar took a 16th-minute lead through Ehsan Khari, who headed past an unconvincing Stanley Nwabali following Ryan Ponti’s cross.

The Super Eagles gradually grew into the contest, with Ilenikhena going close as Nigeria searched for a response.

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Their pressure eventually paid off shortly before half-time when the debutant levelled the score. Ilenikhena was played through on goal by Alex Iwobi and kept his composure to calmly finish past the Madagascar goalkeeper, becoming one of the latest players to score on their Nigeria debut.

Moses Usor would later complete the comeback, ensuring Nigeria began their AFCON qualifying campaign with three points.

For Ilenikhena, however, the night was about more than simply getting his first international goal. His performance has immediately triggered discussion over whether he could eventually challenge Osimhen for a starting position.

Fan calls for Ilenikhena to replace Osimhen

One supporter on X wasted no time making that argument, suggesting the 19-year-old should start ahead of Osimhen even when the Galatasaray striker is fully fit.

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“Unpopular Opinion: George Ilenikhena should START over Victor Osimhen even when Osimhen is 100% healthy,” the fan posted.

“One chance, one goal on his debut under massive pressure in Uyo. He actually looks like a modern striker who connects the play!”

It is a bold claim considering Osimhen’s established status with the Super Eagles and many years of consistent service, but Ilenikhena’s debut has given Nigeria another attacking option to consider.

The Al-Ittihad forward now has a dream start to his international career, while his goal against Madagascar could prove to be the beginning of a much bigger battle for a place in Chelle’s attack.