Nigeria 2-1 Madagascar: 3 heavy takeaways as debutants Ilenikhena, Usor rescue Super Eagles from AFCON2027Q disaster

No Osimhen, no problem as Eric Chelle’s tactical gambles pay off spectacularly in a tense Uyo thriller.

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AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Samuel Chukwueze and two key superstars expected as 20 players storm Super Eagles camp

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The Super Eagles successfully kicked off their AFCON 2027 Qualifying Group L campaign with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over a stubborn Madagascar side.

After falling behind to an early shock opener, two newly-minted international debutants completely stepped up to save head coach Eric Chelle from a national crisis.

We begin our journey to Pamoja 2027 with a win pic.twitter.com/mi6Hj8RgIT — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 25, 2026

Here are three critical, heavy takeaways from the high-stakes match in Uyo.

1. Golden new blood steps up immediately on debut

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If anyone was worried about whether the fresh faces in Eric Chelle's 24-man masterlist could handle the heavy pressure of wearing the national jersey, tonight provided the ultimate answer.

When Madagascar's Clément Couturier shocked the home crowd by firing the underdogs ahead in the 16th minute, the stadium fell into absolute panic.

George Ilenikhena during his initiation.

But teenage sensation George Ilenikhena showed why European clubs are tracking him. Deep into first-half stoppage time (45+1'), the young forward showed incredible composure to smash home a vital equaliser, completely shifting the momentum of the game right before the halftime whistle blew.

2. Super Eagles show incredible structural resilience without Osimhen

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Before kickoff, traumatised Nigerian fans explicitly demanded an absolute demolition to completely erase the painful memories of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While it wasn't the flawless 3-0 clean sheet the public begged for, the squad demonstrated massive psychological growth.

Osimhen in Nigeria's colours

Despite missing their primary focal point, Victor Osimhen, up front, and wasting several clear-cut chances in the final third, the Super Eagles did not panic.

They held their nerve, dominated the midfield tempo, and remained incredibly patient while systematically breaking down Madagascar's low-block defensive setup.

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3. High-impact tactical substitutes make the ultimate difference

The definitive moment of the match belonged entirely to the bench. Looking to inject energy into the attack, Chelle turned to LASK forward Moses Usor, a tactical move that paid off instantly.

Entering the pitch with point-blank determination, Usor completely turned the Madagascan defense inside out. In the 65th minute, the debutant embarked on a breathtaking, stunning solo run before unleashing a ferocious strike to score the definitive winning goal.

Moses Usor, Nigeria's match winner.

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