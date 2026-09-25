"Cardi B don finally free my brother" – Hilarious reactions as Super Eagles keeper Maduka Okoye arrives camp on matchday

The internet-breaking Udinese shot-stopper touches down in Uyo just hours before kickoff following a viral link-up with the rap queen.

Okoye's arrival follows a massive social media backlash after viral footage exposed him socializing with American rap icon Cardi B at Milan Fashion Week.

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The German-born goalkeeper touched down in Akwa Ibom State via a morning flight, just hours before Nigeria's critical opening AFCON 2027 qualification fixture against Madagascar.

Nigerian football supporters have flooded comment sections with hilarious remarks, jokingly thanking the American musician for finally releasing the stylish player.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has officially ended days of intense speculation, arriving at the team’s Uyo camp on the morning of their crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar.

The Udinese shot-stopper was the last invited goalkeeper to check in, with his delay raising heavy dust online after he was spotted hanging out with American rap megastar Cardi B. His dramatic matchday arrival has triggered an absolute avalanche of hilarious comments from Nigerian fans.

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Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

The missing piece lands at the absolute last minute

The tension surrounding head coach Eric Chelle’s goalkeeping department has finally been resolved, but it took until the final hours.

With the highly anticipated double-header against Madagascar’s Barea kicking off this evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the national team handlers officially broke the news of Maduka Okoye's arrival.

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles coach. (Image credit: Calisports/IG)

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Taking to their official social media handles, the Super Eagles posted a simple, welcoming caption: "Welcome, Maduka." Okoye’s absolute absence throughout the tactical build-up sessions in Akwa Ibom had caused immense anxiety among fans, leaving Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo to hold down the forth.

The Cardi B effect driving Nigerian fans wild

While the technical crew was busy stressing about tactical setups, Nigerian internet detectives had already figured out exactly why the handsome goalkeeper was delayed.

Okoye had recently made major global headlines after video clips and photos emerged of him meeting up with Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B.

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Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi

The pop-culture crossover completely set Nigerian social media ablaze, and the moment the Super Eagles confirmed his arrival, the jokes wrote themselves.

“Cardi B don finally free my brother,” one fan laughed on Instagram. Another cheeky supporter commented, “U don chop Cardi B finish u don come Nigeria,” while others playfully labeled him “Cardi B's boyfriend.”

Safe hands and modeling looks

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Beyond the music superstar banter, Okoye’s undeniable modeling aesthetics once again stole the spotlight.

Known as one of the most stylish players in the national team ecosystem, fans couldn't help but admire his look, with one user typing: “Maduka Okoye is never caught unfresh.”

However, it wasn't all jokes, as serious football purists quickly reminded the 27-year-old Serie A star that the mission today is strictly about securing three maximum points.