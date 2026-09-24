Eric Chelle gives final verdict on Okoye after Cardi B debacle

Eric Chelle clarifies Maduka Okoye's Super Eagles absence before the AFCON qualifier against Mozambique after the goalkeeper was seen in Milan with Cardi B

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained Maduka Okoye’s absence from Nigeria’s camp ahead of Friday’s AFCON qualifier against Mozambique, putting an end to speculation surrounding the Udinese goalkeeper’s whereabouts.

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Okoye was expected to join Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo in the squad, but his failure to report when preparations began created controversy after he was later spotted in Milan with American rapper Cardi B.

Chelle explains Okoye's absence

Okoye’s absence from the Super Eagles camp became a major talking point after Nigeria began preparations for the qualifier on Tuesday.

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The former Watford goalkeeper was subsequently seen in a viral video at a nightclub in Milan alongside Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. The sighting attracted considerable attention because it came after Nigeria’s camp had officially opened.

However, Chelle has now provided an explanation for why his goalkeeper was not with the squad.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, the Super Eagles manager said Okoye’s club had requested permission for him to remain away from the national team camp to attend to club-related activities.

“The goalkeeper is not here,” Chelle explained. “His club asked me to allow him do some club related activities and I agreed. Now, I have to manage the situation.”

The explanation means Okoye’s absence was authorised by Chelle rather than an unauthorised decision by the player to remain in Italy.

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Okoye now a doubt for Mozambique clash

Although Okoye has since arrived in Nigeria and posted a photograph of himself in Abuja, he has yet to join the team’s preparations fully.

The goalkeeper also missed Thursday evening’s training session, leaving his involvement against Mozambique in doubt.

Nigeria are scheduled to face Mozambique at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday as Chelle’s side continues its AFCON qualifying campaign.

Okoye has been competing with Nwabali and Okonkwo for a place in the squad, but his late arrival has complicated the selection picture ahead of the match.

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