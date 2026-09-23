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AFCON 2027: Maduka Okoye blows his chance as he snubs Nigeria for Cardi B

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 11:09 - 23 September 2026
Maduka Okoye snubs Nigeria to link up with Cardi B.
Okoye’s hopes of reclaiming the Super Eagles No. 1 spot in this international window are as good as over after he was spotted with Cardi B.
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has shown where his intentions lie ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. 

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Okoye ditch Super Eagles for Cardi B

Okoye was one of the players invited by Eric Chelle to play the two games, with the 27-year-old expected to be in contention to be the first-choice goalkeeper. 

However, Okoye’s chances of being selected for the two games are all but over after he was spotted with Cardi B in Milan on Tuesday night. 

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The former Sparta Rotterdam star was supposed to join the rest of the squad in camp ahead of the game against Madagascar but chose to spend time with the American rapper, with whom he has been linked romantically. 

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Okoye was seen chatting with Cardi B in a club after the Milan Fashion show. 

With the game against Madagascar set for Friday, it appears Okoye is not interested in turning out for Nigeria during this international break. 

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Although he could still join the squad, it is highly unlikely that he will be given the nod ahead of Stanley Nwabali or Arthur Okonkwo, who are both in camp along with the rest of the players. 

Okoye and Cardi B are still going strong 

This is the second time in as many days that Okoye has been spotted in a club having the time of his life.

The Nigerian international was also seen dancing with Argentine-Italian media personality Belen Rodriguez, leading to speculations that he has ended things with Cardi B. 

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However, the latest video proves that the Udinese shot-stopper and the American rapper are still a thing, even though neither party has confirmed the relationship rumours. 

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi
Cardi B spotted with Maduka Okoye in Paris | Instagram/deuxmoi

Okoye and Cardi B were first spotted together in Paris at a fashion show and have been pictured together on a few occasions in Italy since then. 

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