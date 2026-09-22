Why I refused to play for Super Eagles – Brentford star Kayode opens up
Kayode, who has become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, chose to represent Italy at international level without hesitation.
The 22-year-old right-back, born in Borgomanero, Italy, to Nigerian parents, confirmed the Nigeria Football Federation contacted him. However, Kayode made it clear he never seriously considered switching allegiance.
“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” he told Football Italia.
Kayode has represented Italy at various youth levels, including scoring the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final against Portugal.
Speaking after learning of his selection following Brentford’s win over Chelsea, Kayode expressed pure joy at fulfilling a long-held dream.
“It’s a great emotion to wear the Azzurri shirt. I found out about the call-up immediately after the win against Chelsea, in which I also scored. It was a perfect day…
"I’ve always considered it an honour to be part of this national team. And now, here I am.”
Despite Nigeria’s interest and his eligibility through parental heritage, Kayode has consistently prioritised Italy.
His decision closes the door on a potential Super Eagles career as he prepares to make his senior debut for the country of his birth.