Why I refused to play for Super Eagles – Brentford star Kayode opens up

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has revealed that he turned down an approach from Nigeria to represent the Super Eagles.

Kayode, who has become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, chose to represent Italy at international level without hesitation.

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The 22-year-old right-back, born in Borgomanero, Italy, to Nigerian parents, confirmed the Nigeria Football Federation contacted him. However, Kayode made it clear he never seriously considered switching allegiance.

“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” he told Football Italia.

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Kayode has represented Italy at various youth levels, including scoring the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final against Portugal.

Speaking after learning of his selection following Brentford’s win over Chelsea, Kayode expressed pure joy at fulfilling a long-held dream.

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“It’s a great emotion to wear the Azzurri shirt. I found out about the call-up immediately after the win against Chelsea, in which I also scored. It was a perfect day…

"I’ve always considered it an honour to be part of this national team. And now, here I am.”

Despite Nigeria’s interest and his eligibility through parental heritage, Kayode has consistently prioritised Italy.