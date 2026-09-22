Advertisement

Why I refused to play for Super Eagles – Brentford star Kayode opens up

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:54 - 22 September 2026
Brentford defender Michael Kayode has revealed that he turned down an approach from Nigeria to represent the Super Eagles.
Advertisement

Kayode, who has become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, chose to represent Italy at international level without hesitation.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old right-back, born in Borgomanero, Italy, to Nigerian parents, confirmed the Nigeria Football Federation contacted him. However, Kayode made it clear he never seriously considered switching allegiance.

“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” he told Football Italia.

Advertisement

Kayode has represented Italy at various youth levels, including scoring the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final against Portugal.

He has now earned his first senior call-up to the Azzurri squad.

Speaking after learning of his selection following Brentford’s win over Chelsea, Kayode expressed pure joy at fulfilling a long-held dream.

Advertisement

“It’s a great emotion to wear the Azzurri shirt. I found out about the call-up immediately after the win against Chelsea, in which I also scored. It was a perfect day…

"I’ve always considered it an honour to be part of this national team. And now, here I am.”

Despite Nigeria’s interest and his eligibility through parental heritage, Kayode has consistently prioritised Italy.

His decision closes the door on a potential Super Eagles career as he prepares to make his senior debut for the country of his birth.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Why I refused to play for Super Eagles – Brentford star Kayode opens up
Football
22.09.2026
Why I refused to play for Super Eagles – Brentford star Kayode opens up
I will bring Ballon d’Or back to Africa – Kylian Mbappe declares
Football
22.09.2026
I will bring Ballon d’Or back to Africa – Kylian Mbappe declares
Hot romance? Inter star Marcus Thuram spotted with Asake’s "Why Love" vixen on luxury shopping spree
Lifestyle
22.09.2026
Hot romance? Inter star Marcus Thuram spotted with Asake’s "Why Love" vixen on luxury shopping spree
Forget Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye is Eric Chelle’s biggest dilemma
Football
22.09.2026
Forget Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye is Eric Chelle’s biggest dilemma
AFCON 2027Q: Samuel Chukwueze and three key superstars expected as 20 players storm Super Eagles camp
Football
22.09.2026
AFCON 2027Q: Samuel Chukwueze and three key superstars expected as 20 players storm Super Eagles camp
WATCH: Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa rolls back the years with 'calm and clinical' first goal
Football
22.09.2026
WATCH: Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa rolls back the years with 'calm and clinical' first goal