Chelle makes tough decision, replaces injured Osimhen with 29-year-old

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been forced into a late change for Nigeria’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after Victor Osimhen was ruled out through injury.

The Galatasaray striker was initially named in the 24-man squad, with both club and country hopeful he would recover in time.

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However, Osimhen’s recovery from a muscle strain has been slower than expected, and after missing Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor, the club confirmed he would not be fit for the international window.

In his place, Chelle has drafted in 29-year-old Taiwo Awoniyi.

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The Coventry City forward returns to the national team for the first time in nearly two years and will provide another recognised centre-forward option alongside Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare.

Awoniyi in action for Super Eagles || Imago

Nigeria begin their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Thursday, 25 September.

They then travel to Bissau four days later to face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, 29 September.

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Osimhen’s absence is a significant blow for the Super Eagles, after starting the season in excellent form for Galatasaray and scoring regularly before the injury.