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Chelle makes tough decision, replaces injured Osimhen with 29-year-old

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:10 - 22 September 2026
Chelle still sweating on Onuachu’s fitness following injury
Eric Chelle will be without Victor Osimhen for the start of Super Eagles AFCON 2027 qualifiers - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been forced into a late change for Nigeria’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after Victor Osimhen was ruled out through injury.
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The Galatasaray striker was initially named in the 24-man squad, with both club and country hopeful he would recover in time.

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However, Osimhen’s recovery from a muscle strain has been slower than expected, and after missing Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor, the club confirmed he would not be fit for the international window.

In his place, Chelle has drafted in 29-year-old Taiwo Awoniyi.

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The Coventry City forward returns to the national team for the first time in nearly two years and will provide another recognised centre-forward option alongside Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare.

Awoniyi in action for Super Eagles || Imago

Nigeria begin their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Thursday, 25 September.

They then travel to Bissau four days later to face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, 29 September.

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Osimhen’s absence is a significant blow for the Super Eagles, after starting the season in excellent form for Galatasaray and scoring regularly before the injury.

Chelle must now rely on Awoniyi and the rest of his attacking unit to deliver results in two crucial Group L matches where maximum points are the clear target.

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