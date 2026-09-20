Osimhen is coming to rescue Galatasaray — Turkish pundit declares after 4-0 thrashing

Turkish pundit Emre Bol has claimed that Victor Osimhen has been masking deep problems at Galatasaray, issues that were brutally exposed in Saturday’s 4-0 humiliation by Trabzonspor.

The Super Eagles striker has missed Galatasaray’s last three matches through injury. In that period, the Turkish champions have suffered two defeats, culminating in a comprehensive thrashing at Papara Park.

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Mohamed Salah stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick and an assist as Trabzonspor ran riot.

Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a calm finish after a long run, set up Noah Saviolo for the second, added a third just before half-time, and completed his treble in the 80th minute.

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Galatasaray’s evening went from bad to worse when coach Okan Buruk was sent off, and Lesley Ugochukwu received a late red card.

Before his injury, Osimhen had scored in each of Galatasaray’s first four Super Lig matches and helped the side drop only two points.

Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray || Imago

Bol believes the Nigerian’s individual brilliance had papered over serious cracks in the team.“Osimhen is coming, and you know what he’ll do again? He’ll sweep all of Galatasaray’s problems under the rug,” Bol said.

“That’s the kind of guy Osimhen is. Through the goals he contributed and the quality he demonstrated, he single-handedly sustained the team in so many games.

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"But in Osimhen’s absence, we’ve actually seen just how massive the gap in the team really is.”