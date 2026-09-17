Osimhen in, Iheanacho OUT - Eric Chelle unleashes ruthless 24-man squad for AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has finally broken his silence, naming a powerhouse 24-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Silencing the online fan-scout anxiety, the roster confirms the dramatic return of talisman Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and star goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. With double-headers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau just 12 days away, Chelle has blended trusted veterans with shocking new dual-nationality call-ups.

Despite suffering an adductor strain last week, international talisman Victor Osimhen has been officially named in the squad alongside captain Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

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The squad features highly anticipated maiden call-ups for middle-eastern sensation George Ilenikhena, LASK winger Moses Usor, and Portugal-based defender Isaac James.

The three-time African champions will host Madagascar in Uyo on Friday, 25th September, before flying out to battle Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, 29th September 2026.

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The big guns are back to fix the heartbreak

If anyone thought Eric Chelle was going to experiment with the future of Nigerian football after recent competitive heartbreaks, this squad list is a massive reality check.

The manager has recalled the absolute heavyweights of the national team to secure maximum points.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

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Despite his injury, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen officially anchors a lethal attack alongside Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

In the middle of the park, captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi return to inject much-needed stability, while the defensive brick wall of Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and a returning Ola Aina will look to completely shut down opposing frontline threats.

The battle for the number one shirt just got chaotic

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For months, Nigerian football fans have been screaming for deeper competition in the goalkeeping department, and Chelle has delivered absolute chaos.

The beloved Stanley Nwabali makes his highly anticipated return to the squad, but he will not have an easy ride.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali || Imago

Udinese’s Maduka Okoye maintains his spot, but the headline inclusion is former England youth star Arthur Okonkwo.

The Charlton Athletic shot-stopper, alongside defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, earned their call-ups following stellar, eye-catching performances as Unity Cup revelations.

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Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

They are flying into camp with one clear mission: to ruthlessly challenge the established order for a starting shirt.

New blood and highly anticipated debuts

Chelle is also clearly looking towards the future, introducing fresh talents to the three-time African champions. Portugal-based defender Isaac James receives his very first international call-up.

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Even more exciting for fans is the inclusion of teenage sensation George Ilenikhena and winger Moses Usor, who are both looking to earn their maiden Super Eagles caps.

20-Year-Old Sensation George Ilenikhena has 8G/A in 8 games.

The team will first host Madagascar’s Barea at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 25th September, before flying straight out to Bissau to lock horns with the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, 29th September. The grace period is over; it is time to execute.

📋 Eric Chelle names squads for September and October 2026 Fixtures. pic.twitter.com/W3zThCDUfE — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 17, 2026

Full List

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Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Frank Onyeka (Coventry City, England)