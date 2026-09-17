Brentford vs Chelsea: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

An intriguing West London derby kicks off Matchweek 5 as unbeaten Brentford host free-scoring Chelsea, with just a single point separating the two sides in the table.

Date & Time: Friday, 18 September 2026 | 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 3:00 PM ET

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Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock/NBC (US) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Brentford vs Chelsea match overview

Keith Andrews' Bees have built their unbeaten start on a low-variance, defensively resilient approach — five wins and five draws across all competitions.

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Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have gone the opposite route entirely, scoring 10 goals and conceding 9 across their four league matches so far, a league-high tally that reflects both their attacking firepower and defensive fragility.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Chelsea, but tellingly have never actually won a Premier League home game against them — those four results have all been draws.

Chelsea's most recent visit to Brentford's ground, back in January, went their way 2-0.

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Quick prediction & odds

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Chelsea to Win] (odds: 2.40)

Chelsea's superior individual quality, led by an outstanding Cole Palmer, makes them favourites, even against a Brentford side that has yet to taste defeat this season.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 3.5 Goals] (odds: 2.15)

Both sides have been heavily involved in high-scoring, end-to-end matches recently — Chelsea's four league games alone have produced 19 goals combined — pointing towards another open, entertaining derby.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Brentford vs Chelsea preview

Keith Andrews has built a Brentford side that competes without needing to dominate the ball — just 46% average possession this season — relying instead on directness and attacking intent.

This is underlined by the fact they've played a lower percentage of backward passes than any other Premier League side.

Kevin Schade has been the standout individual performer, with three goals in four league appearances, while Vitaly Janelt has chipped in with two of his own.

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The loss of captain Nathan Collins is a significant blow, though, given how central he's been to Brentford's defensive solidity.

Also, with Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva and Kaye Furo also missing, alongside a suspension for Antoni Milambo, Andrews' options at the back are stretched thin heading into a game against Chelsea's dangerous front three.

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Xabi Alonso's side have been must-watch entertainment so far, with Cole Palmer's underlying numbers — three goals, an assist and 23 shots across his last five appearances — making him the most involved attacking player on either roster this weekend.

The concerning trend is defensive: Chelsea have conceded nine goals in their four league matches, a leaky record that needs urgent attention against a Brentford side that ranks third in the league for shots per 90.

There is a genuine boost on the horizon, though — Moises Caicedo could return from injury, offering the defensive midfield stability that's been sorely missing, even with Marco Palestra, Emmanuel Emegha and Jordan Henderson all still unavailable.

Chelsea head into the weekend on the back of a disappointing 2-2 home draw with Hull City, a result that followed a stunning 6-3 Carabao Cup comeback win over Leeds United.

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Brentford, meanwhile, edged past Reading 2-1 in the League Cup in midweek to extend their own unbeaten run to ten matches in all competitions.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Brentford form Chelsea form Last meeting Premier League W D D D W W L D Chelsea 2-0 Brentford (January 2026)

Brentford remain unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Chelsea, drawing 2-2 in September 2025 and 0-0 in April 2025 among that run.

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However, they have never actually won a Premier League fixture against the Blues at home.

Chelsea's most recent visit to the Gtech ended in a 2-0 win for the visitors back in January. Across the wider recent head-to-head picture, Brentford have avoided defeat in four consecutive meetings with Chelsea overall (D3, L2 further back).

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Brentford

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Brentford will be without the services of Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Kafe Furo (unknown) for the West London derby.

Meanwhile, Mathias Jensen (fitness) is a doubt for the Premier League contest.

Kevin Schade has been a standout performer for Brentford this season, scoring three times in five appearances, and the 24-year-old will continue in the final third. Igor Thiago will also be aiming to add to his one goal for the campaign.

Chelsea

Joao Pedro and Reece James both missed training on Tuesday, but there has been no suggestion of an injury for either, so the duo are expected to be available.

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Moises Caicedo (calf), Marco Palestra (fitness), Emmanuel Emegha (fitness) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) also all have chances of being available against Brentford.

Pep Chavarria could benefit from Jorrel Hato's disappointing showing against Hull to start as the left-sided wing-back, while Maxence Lacroix is also expected to return.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have both been in excellent form this season, and the pair are certain starters in the final third of the field.

Brentford (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago

Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Predicted Lineup

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; J Pedro

Exact score prediction

Brentford 2-2 Chelsea

Brentford's unbeaten start and their surprisingly stubborn record against Chelsea at home — even without a single win in the fixture — suggest another share of the spoils is entirely plausible.

Chelsea's superior attacking quality should be enough to trouble Brentford's stretched defence, but their own leaky rearguard means a routine away win looks unlikely given how open recent matches for both sides have been.