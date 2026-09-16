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Todd Boehly leaves role as Chelsea co-owner and chairman

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:54 - 16 September 2026
Chelsea
Chelsea majority shareholders Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali (Imago)
Clearlake Capital have announced a major ownership transition.
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Chelsea have announced a significant ownership transition, confirming that majority shareholder Clearlake Capital has agreed to buy out the minority stakes held by chairman Todd Boehly and Mark Walter to assume full control of the club.

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The agreement concludes a period of internal restructuring at Stamford Bridge and marks the end of Boehly's tenure as the public face and chairman of the Premier League club.

Clearlake assume full ownership

Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm led by Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, previously held a 61.5 per cent majority stake in the club. 

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The investment firm have now acquired the respective 12.8 per cent holdings of the American duo, alongside the remaining shares belonging to Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali pictured at Chelsea's game against West Ham at London Stadium on September 21, 2024 (Credit: Imago)

The club released an official statement confirming the buyout, specifically noting that the structural shift at the boardroom level will not disrupt the sporting project.

"Clearlake Capital will assume full control of Chelsea Football Club following an agreement to acquire all outstanding minority shares," the club’s statement read. 

"This consolidation marks the next step in our long-term commitment. Fans and stakeholders can be assured there will be no changes to day-to-day operations or the existing leadership structures as we remain focused on delivering success."

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Boehly departs as chairman

The buyout officially ends Boehly's prominent role at the club. He served as chairman since the initial takeover and often acted as the sporting director during the consortium's early transfer windows.

Boehly addressed the ownership transition in a statement on the club's website, reflecting on his time steering the London club and the capital injected during his tenure.

Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly || Imago
Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly || Imago

"Serving as chairman of Chelsea has been a unique privilege," Boehly stated. "I am proud of the foundational investments we have made across the men's, women's, and academy teams over the past four years.

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“As the ownership structure evolves, I step away knowing the club is positioned for the future, and I am confident Clearlake will continue to drive Chelsea forward."

The 2022 BlueCo acquisition

The BlueCo partnership originally purchased Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in May 2022 for £2.5 billion.

The consortium accompanied the initial acquisition by pledging an additional £1.75 billion in long-term investment in the club's stadium infrastructure and playing squads

The latest transition now consolidates that financial commitment and operational power entirely into the hands of Eghbali and Feliciano as the club navigates the 2026/27 campaign.

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