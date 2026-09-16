Carrick sinks Manchester United to 50-year low amid Antonio Conte links

Manchester United's defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup set an abysmal club record.

Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on September 16, exiting the EFL Cup following a two-goal collapse.

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Brighton complete comeback

Manchester United established a 2-0 advantage inside 10 minutes through goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount.

Brighton responded when Charalampos Kostoulas scored in stoppage time of the first half to reduce the deficit.

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Pascal Groß equalised in the 65th minute before substitute Maxim De Cuyper secured the victory for the visitors five minutes later.

50-year record broken

The result marks the first time Manchester United have lost a fixture at Old Trafford after leading by two goals in 50 years.

The club last surrendered a two-goal home advantage in a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on September 4, 1976.

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50 - Manchester United have lost at Old Trafford from 2+ goals ahead for the first time in over 50 years, since a 3-2 loss to Spurs in September 1976.



Preposterous. pic.twitter.com/jhMq9UtgV1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2026

Steve Coppell and Stuart Pearson scored to provide United a 2-0 lead before Ralph Coates, Ian Moores, and John Pratt scored to secure the victory for Tottenham.

The outcome means manager Michael Carrick has sunk the club to a half-century low. The result also continues a trend of early domestic cup eliminations, as Manchester United suffered an EFL Cup exit in the early stages for the second consecutive season.

Board considers Conte

The cup elimination compounds a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign despite initial enthusiasm following Carrick's permanent appointment.

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Manchester United recently recorded a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on September 13, failing to score despite playing against 10 men for the majority of the match.

Ex-Napoli manager Antonio Conte || Imago

The Old Trafford hierarchy are reportedly compiling a managerial shortlist if they decide to make a decision on Carrick's future.

Former Napoli and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains linked with the position.

Conte is currently unemployed following his departure from Napoli at the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, where he secured the 2024/25 Serie A title during his tenure.

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