Goodbye Todd Boehly! — 10 DISASTER Chelsea signings under Ex-Chairman

Todd Boehly's time at Chelsea is officially over after a mixed period, littered with failed signings and mediocre performances.

Clearlake Capital have officially bought out Boehly's stake, along with Mark Walter's, taking full control of the Stamford Bridge club and drawing a line under a turbulent four-year ownership chapter that began with the 2022 takeover from Roman Abramovich.

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While the American co-owner oversaw record-breaking spending, the results on the pitch were mixed at best — and several high-profile arrivals quickly became symbols of the chaos that defined his tenure.

Here are ten of the biggest disappointments from the Boehly era.

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — £10.3 million (Barcelona)

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Low cost, lower impact. A short-term fix that offered very little in terms of goals or attacking momentum. Left the club after 3 goals in just 21 appearances.

9. Axel Disasi — £38.5m (Monaco)

A head-scratching arrival, who was signed from Monaco to plug a hole in the centre of the Blues' defence. Never convinced, and has now moved on loan to Crystal Palace.

8. Christopher Nkunku — £52m (RB Leipzig)

Chelsea Flop Christopher Nkunku (Credit: Imago)

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Nkunku was one of the most exciting forwards in Europe at the time of signing; however, his Chelsea career was derailed by injuries before it ever clicked into gear.

He also suffered from never being able to nail down an actual position in attack and a lack of consistent goal threat.

7. Benoit Badiashile — £35m (Monaco)

Arrived as a promising young centre-back and departed having never convincingly established himself as a reliable starter.

Another Monaco defender who failed to justify his fee, and will be hoping to rediscover his spark at Napoli.

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6. Romeo Lavia — £53m (Southampton)

An expensive gamble on a highly-rated young midfielder that was undone almost immediately by injury.

He made just one appearance in his first season at the club, and failed to complete the full 90 minutes of any game in his first three seasons.

5. Kalidou Koulibaly — £33m (Napoli)

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Kalidou Koulibaly reacts in a game against Real Madrid|imago

The Senegal defender arrived with a glowing reputation from Serie A but lasted just one season at Stamford Bridge before being shipped off to Al-Hilal.

4. Graham Potter — Manager

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter after a poor run of form | Imago

Not a transfer, but a signing that epitomised the instability of the early Boehly era.

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He arrived with great expectations after a solid run at Brighton, but was unable to translate his reputation into results at the Bridge, and his brief, unhappy tenure marred his reputation, perhaps permanently.

3. Wesley Fofana — £70m (Leicester City)

Fofana remains the most expensive of the defensive purchases and arguably the most painful.

A serious knee injury robbed Chelsea of what could have been one of their best signings, and the Frenchman has never been able to recapture his best.

2. Raheem Sterling — £47.5m (Manchester City)

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Sterling arrived with big game pedigree and a winning mentality, but struggled so badly that his contract at Chelsea was cancelled with one year left.

His spell at Stamford Bridge will largely be remembered as a waste of time for all involved.

1. Mykhailo Mudryk — £62m (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea (Credit: Imago)

The headline-grabbing "Arsenal hijack" generated enormous excitement and delivered just 5 league goals in 53 appearances.

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