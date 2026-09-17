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Messi equals Alex Ferguson's trophy record, becoming football's most decorated player

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 09:50 - 17 September 2026
Messi equals Alex Ferguson's trophy record
Lionel Messi has become football's most decorated player after adding another piece of silverware to his collection with Inter Miami.
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In the Campeones Cup final against Cruz Azul, Messi led his team to a 2-0 victory, taking his team to another title.

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The Argentine opened the scoring in the 24th minute, connecting with a Luis Suárez cross to reach his century of goals in just 115 appearances for Inter Miami. 

Casemiro later doubled the lead in the 81st minute, heading home a corner delivered by Messi.

Messi’s new record 

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The victory added another piece of silverware to Inter Miami's collection and Messi, while also equalling Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy record.

With this triumph, Messi reached 49 career trophies across club and international football in just 22 seasons, while Alex Ferguson did his in 39 seasons as a manager.

Lionel Messi sets new record || Imago
Lionel Messi sets new record || Imago

This record further solidifies Messi's status as the most decorated footballer of all time, as reported by MessiXtra on X.

Since making the move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, he has claimed five of those titles with the American side.

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Just weeks after arriving, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner guided Inter Miami to the 2023 League Cup title. 

He went on to help the club capture the 2024 Supporters' Shield, setting an MLS record with 74 points in a single season, and subsequently claimed the MLS Cup last season.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (Credit: Imago)
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (Credit: Imago)
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Currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami will resume their MLS campaign on Sunday, hosting San Diego FC at Nu Stadium.

List of Messi’s trophies

Barcelona (35 titles)

  • 10 La Liga titles
  • 8 Spanish Super Cups
  • 7 Copa del Rey trophies
  • 4 Champions Leagues
  • 3 UEFA Super Cups
  • 3 Club World Cups
Paris Saint-Germain (3 titles)
  • 2 Ligue 1 titles
  • 1 French Super Cup
Inter Miami (5 titles)
  • 1 Leagues Cup
  • 1 MLS Supporters' Shield
  • 1 Eastern Conference Championship
  • 1 MLS Cup
  • 1 Campeones Cup
Argentina (6 titles)
  • 1 World Cup
  • 2 Copa Americas
  • 1 Finalissima
  • 1 Olympic Gold Medal
  • 1 U-20 World Cup
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