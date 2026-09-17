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48 trophies and counting — Can Cristiano Ronaldo catch Messi?

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:57 - 17 September 2026
Lionel Messi’s latest victory with Inter Miami cemented his standing as the most decorated player in football history, with 48 trophies.
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The 39-year-old scored his 100th goal for the MLS side against Cruz Azul to land the Campeones Cup and push his trophy count even higher.

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That haul includes 34 trophies from his Barcelona years, three with Paris Saint-Germain, four at Inter Miami, and six with Argentina.

It leaves him clear of the next names on the all-time list. Dani Alves sits on 43, with Marquinhos close behind.

Other serial winners such as Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Hossam Ashour trail further back.

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Can Cristiano Ronaldo catch Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 35 trophies. His collection spans Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's highest paid athlete in 2026 | IMAGO
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The 41-year-old has won five Champions League titles and league crowns in England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Even after the addition of the Saudi Pro League last season, the gap between the two legends remains significant, and Ronaldo is unlikely to close it.

Al-Nassr can still deliver more silverware in the coming seasons, but the growing competition in the Saudi league suggests accumulating more titles will not be a walk in the park.

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