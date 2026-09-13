They must be punished — Cristiano Ronaldo calls for lifetime ban after Jota chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded lifetime stadium bans for Saudi Pro League fans who taunted Ruben Neves with chants about the late Diogo Jota.

During Al-Hilal’s 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun on Saturday, a section of home supporters repeatedly chanted “Jota, Jota, Jota” at Neves as he prepared to take a free-kick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese midfielder, a close friend of Jota, was visibly angered and responded by sarcastically applauding the fans before pointing to the sky.

Neves, who played with Jota at Wolverhampton Wanderers and for Portugal, was a pallbearer at his funeral and now wears the No. 21 shirt for the national team in his memory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the match, Neves told reporters: “I just hope they don’t go to pray later after what they did.”

Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr and was also a Portugal teammate of both players, reacted strongly on social media. Commenting on footage of the incident, he wrote:

The late Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo on international duty for Portugal | IMAGO

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo replies to the fans chanting ‘Jota’ to Ruben Neves. pic.twitter.com/CTdHLiN4EU — TC (@totalcristiano) September 13, 2026

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”