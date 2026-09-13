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They must be punished — Cristiano Ronaldo calls for lifetime ban after Jota chants

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:49 - 13 September 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded lifetime stadium bans for Saudi Pro League fans who taunted Ruben Neves with chants about the late Diogo Jota.
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During Al-Hilal’s 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun on Saturday, a section of home supporters repeatedly chanted “Jota, Jota, Jota” at Neves as he prepared to take a free-kick.

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The Portuguese midfielder, a close friend of Jota, was visibly angered and responded by sarcastically applauding the fans before pointing to the sky.

Jota died in a car crash in Spain in July 2025 at the age of 28, alongside his brother André Silva.

Neves, who played with Jota at Wolverhampton Wanderers and for Portugal, was a pallbearer at his funeral and now wears the No. 21 shirt for the national team in his memory.

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After the match, Neves told reporters: “I just hope they don’t go to pray later after what they did.”

Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr and was also a Portugal teammate of both players, reacted strongly on social media. Commenting on footage of the incident, he wrote:

The late Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo on international duty for Portugal | IMAGO

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits.

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"People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”

The Portuguese superstar’s call for permanent bans has intensified pressure on the Saudi Pro League to take firm action against the supporters involved.

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