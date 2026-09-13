WATCH: Shock as Ashleigh Plumptre clashes fiercely with Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons teammates Asisat Oshoala and Ashleigh Plumptre completely set aside their national team bond, locking horns in a fierce, highly physical on-pitch battle during the opening weekend of the Saudi Women’s Premier League. The viral clip of the two Nigerian football icons trading challenges has sparked a massive wave of intense debate across the global football community.

The Opening Day Battle: Al-Ittihad Ladies launched a spectacular second-half comeback to defeat Al-Hilal Ladies 3-1 at the Medical Care College Stadium in Riyadh on Friday night.

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The Teammate War: A viral video showed a determined Ashleigh Plumptre (No. 22) tracking a composed Asisat Oshoala (No. 80), using aggressive upper-body force to completely suffocate the striker.

The Divided Timeline: While some fans heavily slammed Plumptre’s physical reaction as overly aggressive, others fiercely defended the interaction as standard elite competitive drive.

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Super Eagles and Super Falcons supporters have been treated to an absolute spectacle in the Middle East, but the latest viral drama did not even involve a football hitting the back of the net.

Al-Ittihad Ladies on Friday night kick-started their 2026/2027 Saudi Women's Premier League campaign with a stunning 3-1 comeback victory over arch-rivals Al-Hilal Ladies at the Medical Care College Stadium in Riyadh.

Ashleigh Plumptre

While Al-Hilal initially took the lead in the 30th minute when Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala set up Al-Bandari Mubarak, a quickfire second-half double from Lina Boussaha and Lissi Chamorro completely flipped the tie.

However, the actual match data has been completely eclipsed by a viral clip showing an intense, highly physical on-pitch altercation between national teammates Ashleigh Plumptre and Oshoala.

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Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala

The 'No Friends' Arena

The viral footage captured a moment of absolute subcultural gold, showing Plumptre clad in Al-Ittihad's white No. 22 kit giving the blue-shirted Oshoala absolutely zero breathing room on the flank.

As the five-time African Women's Footballer of the Year attempted to flex her elite dribbling skills, Plumptre aggressively initiated a heavy physical squeeze, using her arms to throw the striker completely off balance.

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Ashleigh Plumptre vs Asisat Oshoala in Saudi League pic.twitter.com/UTLFTf2uNA — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 13, 2026

The timeline instantly dissolved into pure digital anarchy, with fans invoking the legendary "no sisters in the jungle" banter to describe the club rivalry.

One fan fiercely defended the gritty interaction on X, writing: "This is football, nothing personal. My brother's first injury, na me give am. Inside the pitch, no friends, just foes.

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Fans turn on Plumptre

However, a massive cross-section of West African observers were completely sick to their stomachs regarding Plumptre's defensive handling, accusing the British-born defender of playing with too much toxic ego against her international captain.

Disgruntled viewers flooded the video feed to demand tactical discipline, with one commentator stating flatly: "She’s the one at fault. Use your legs, not pushing your opponent because you couldn’t dribble past them. Drop your ego before entering the pitch."

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre

Another supporter added, "I hope Plumptre got a yellow card for that reaction. You shouldn’t be treating your own fellow countrywoman like that."

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