Amorim delighted with on-fire Super Eagles star Chukwueze

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze is set for a major role under AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has revealed plans to use Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze alongside Diego Moreira after being impressed by the Nigerian’s latest performance for AC Milan.

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Chukwueze has made a strong start to the campaign following his return from a successful loan spell at Fulham, registering two assists in four Serie A appearances under Amorim, and could be up for a new contract at the club.

Amorim reveals Chukwueze and Moreira plan

Chukwueze was once again involved as Milan recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

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Although the Nigerian could not add to his assist tally, he remained a threat throughout the contest, creating two chances and completing four of his five attempted dribbles.

Moreira produced the decisive impact after the break, scoring both goals as Milan fought their way back into the match. The Portuguese winger operated from the left, while Chukwueze was used on the opposite flank.

Amorim was pleased with Moreira’s display and believes the youngster has the qualities to make a significant contribution from that position.

“Moreira played very well on the left. We know what kind of player he is and what he can bring to the table in the future. He has experience in that position and can do well,” he was quoted as saying by Tuttomercatoweb.

Super Eagles star handed fresh attacking role

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Amorim also explained that deploying two attacking wingers was part of his plan for the second half, with Chukwueze and Moreira operating together to stretch Lazio’s defence.

“Chukwueze did well, and today I wanted to play with two attacking wingers in the second half. They can definitely play together,” the Milan boss concluded.

That tactical idea could offer Chukwueze another route to greater influence at San Siro as the season progresses. The 25-year-old has endured difficult spells in recent campaigns, but his return from Fulham has already produced encouraging signs.

With two assists from his opening four league appearances, the Nigerian will be eager to maintain his momentum and repay the faith shown in him after his move from Villarreal.