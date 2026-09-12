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Lazio vs Milan: Chukwueze and ex-Chelsea star spark another comeback result for Amorim

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:13 - 12 September 2026
Samuel Chukwueze delivered another solid performance as Milan secured a result at Estadio Olympico.
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Diego Moreira scored a stunning three-minute brace in the second half to help AC Milan fight back from a two-goal deficit and secure a gritty 2-2 draw against Lazio on Saturday evening.

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Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze returned to the starting line up, and was trusted to play the full 90 minutes. He proved to be a vital stabilising presence on the right flank, offering relentless energy and width as Milan orchestrated their dramatic comeback.

Key match details

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes, exploiting the unavoidable defensive gaps that come with Amorim’s system. 

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Lazio broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Matteo Cancellieri found the back of the net. AC Milan struggled to find a foothold in the midfield, and their situation worsened just before halftime. 

In the 39th minute, Tijjani Noslin doubled the hosts' advantage, capping off a commanding first-half display to give Lazio a comfortable 2-0 lead going into the break.

Desperate for a response, Milan's coaching staff made a sweeping triple substitution at halftime, introducing Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Diego Moreira. 

The decision paid off spectacularly. In the 64th minute, Moreira finished off a team move started by a brilliant Samuel Chukwueze through ball, underscoring why Milan negotiated a package worth €65 million for his services. 

Before Lazio could regroup, the ex-Chelsea midfielder struck again just two minutes later, netting his second goal in the 66th minute to completely erase the deficit. 

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Despite late tactical tweaks from both sides and a flurry of yellow cards in the closing stages, the match ultimately ended deadlocked at 2-2.

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