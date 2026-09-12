Levante vs Barcelona: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their unbeaten streak in all competitions this season as they travel to Levante on Sunday afternoon.

Date & Time: Sunday, 13 September 2026 | 14:15 UTC / 15:15 BST / 16:15 CEST

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Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Premier Sports / LaLigaTV (UK) — check local listings for regional availability

Levante vs Barcelona match overview

Barcelona travel to Valencia in scarcely believable form, having won all five matches across all competitions this season by a combined aggregate of 22-3. They sit top of La Liga with a perfect 12 points from four matches.

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Levante's season has been far more of a mixed bag, with one win, two draws and one loss leaving them 11th on five points and facing arguably the toughest possible test of their newly-found home form.

Barcelona swept both meetings last season, winning 3-2 away before a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou, and Levante have beaten Barcelona just once in their last ten head-to-head encounters.

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Quick prediction & odds

Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Levante v Barcelona Sun 13 Sept · 15:15 Levante 6% (16.67) Draw 11% (9.09) Barcelona 85% (1.18)

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Barcelona to Win] (odds: 1.18)

Barcelona's remarkable early-season form and vast historical dominance of this fixture make them overwhelming favourites against a Levante side still finding consistency.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.26)

Barcelona have scored at least three goals in each of their last three meetings with Levante, and their attacking form this season — 22 goals in five matches — points firmly towards another high-scoring afternoon.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Levante vs Barcelona preview

Levante’s opening-day 3-0 defeat to Espanyol was followed by back-to-back goalless away draws against Osasuna and Malaga, either side of an eye-catching 5-2 home win over Real Betis — their only victory of the campaign so far.

Luis Castro's side showed genuine attacking quality in their win over Real Betis, and Roger Brugue's early-season goal contributions offer at least some hope of testing Barcelona's back line.

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The two subsequent goalless draws against Osasuna and Malaga suggest a team still searching for consistency, though the underlying defensive resilience — surviving an 8th-minute penalty miss against Malaga — shows genuine organisation under Castro.

Levante have been perfect at home in La Liga this season, though that record currently rests on a single result, and containing a Barcelona side averaging over four goals per game looks a monumental task regardless of home advantage.

Barcelona followed up a 5-0 demolition of Valencia in La Liga with a 5-1 thrashing of Feyenoord in their Champions League opener, Raphinha scoring a brace alongside goals from Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Hansi Flick's side have been utterly relentless in the final third, with Raphinha currently topping the La Liga scoring charts and looking like the driving force behind Barcelona's attacking machine.

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Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus have both offered further scoring depth, easing any concern about squad rotation even with Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji and Jesse Bisiwu all sidelined through injury.

Barcelona's away form has been just as impressive as their home performances — five goals against both Elche and Valencia on the road underline a team playing with total confidence, and there's little in Levante's underlying numbers to suggest they can disrupt that rhythm.

The history here overwhelmingly favours the visitors. Barcelona have won 34 of the 47 all-time meetings between these clubs, with Levante managing just six wins — every single one of them coming at home — and seven draws.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Levante form Barcelona form Last meeting La Liga L D W D W W W W Barcelona 3-0 Levante (February 2026)

Barcelona hold an overwhelming historical advantage, winning 34 of 47 all-time meetings with Levante, against six Levante wins (all at home) and seven draws.

Barcelona won both meetings last season by an aggregate of 6-2, and Levante have managed just one win in their last ten encounters with the Catalan giants.

Flick’s side have also scored three or more goals in each of their last three meetings against Levante.

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Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Levante

Levante will need to make a late check on Karl Etta Eyong, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with the champions this weekend.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the Levante side against Barcelona, with Roger Brugue, who has scored twice in three appearances this season, set to operate down the right.

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Ivan Romero is still waiting for his first goal of the campaign but should continue in the final third of the field, while Enzo Bardeli will also be a notable starter.

Barcelona

As for Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong (knee) and Roony Bardghji (knee) are out of the match, but Eric Garcia is expected to be cleared to feature in a mask, following the facial injury that he sustained against Valencia in the league last time out.

Flick is expected to make changes from the side that started against Feyenoord in the Champions League due to the embarrassment of riches available to him.

Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart, Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon could all be introduced into the side, and Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are expected to start.

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Levante (4-1-4-1) Predicted Lineup

Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero

Barcelona (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Exact score prediction

Levante 1-3 Barcelona

Levante's home form and defensive discipline give them a platform to make this competitive for periods, but Barcelona's remarkable early-season attacking output and dominant recent history in this exact fixture point firmly towards another comfortable away win, extending their perfect start to the campaign.