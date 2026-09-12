Liverpool vs Fulham - Bassey's defensive solidity inspires Cottagers to first point of the season

Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign continued against Fulham as the Cottagers held the Reds to a goalless draw.

The Reds head into the game off the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andoni Iraola’s men were looking to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League after their comfortable victory against Ipswich.

However, a resilient Fulham side, who are yet to get a point this season, held them to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

As it happened

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Muñoz came in as Andoni Iraola made three Liverpool changes from the side that started against Atletico Madrid, while Bradley Barcola made his first Premier League start.

For Fulham, Alvaro Arbeloa made two changes, with David Affengruber coming in for his Fulham debut and Sander Berge replacing Exequiel Palacios, while Iwobi led from midfield.

Liverpool vs Fulham || Imago

Liverpool started the game brightly and created several chances in the first half but were unable to convert them, going into the break goalless.

In the second half, the Reds continued to get good moments to open the scoring but were unable to make it count.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calvin Bassey was at the heart of Fulham’s defence, putting in a lot of effort to stop Liverpool’s attack.

The Nigerian international made three recoveries, one interception, five clearances and won all his ground duels (3) in the game.

Bassey with a solid defensive performance against Liverpool || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defender also had the second-highest rating for his team and the highest rating in the Fulham defence.