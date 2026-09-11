Why Barcelona refused to sign Lionel Messi's rash teammate
Barcelona abandoned their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero during the 2026 summer transfer window following a direct intervention from head coach Hansi Flick, according to reports.
The Argentina international subsequently joined Atlético Madrid on August 12, 2026, completing a transfer worth €40 million, including bonuses.
Flick vetoes Romero and Bastoni
Barcelona entered the summer market expecting to recruit a centre-back to reinforce their squad following their 2025/26 LALIGA title victory.
The club initially negotiated a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni before Flick vetoed the operation in May 2026.
Sporting director Deco then pivoted to Romero, who requested a transfer away from North London.
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Flick intervened to stop the pursuit of the 28-year-old, deciding against further negotiations days before the defender agreed to terms with Atlético Madrid.
Flick prioritises alternative investments
Flick informed Deco he was satisfied with his existing defensive personnel, opting to trust internal options to anchor the backline.
The manager urged the Barcelona sporting department to divert the allocated funds toward other areas of the squad, specifically prioritising investment in the forward line.
The decision allowed Atlético Madrid to finalise the €40 million acquisition of Romero under manager Diego Simeone.
Romero has since debuted for his new club, featuring during Atlético Madrid's 2-1 away defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on September 9.