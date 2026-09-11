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Why Barcelona refused to sign Lionel Messi's rash teammate

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:05 - 11 September 2026
Fabrizio Romano explained why Barcelona opted against fixing a problem position.
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Barcelona abandoned their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero during the 2026 summer transfer window following a direct intervention from head coach Hansi Flick, according to reports. 

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​The Argentina international subsequently joined Atlético Madrid on August 12, 2026, completing a transfer worth €40 million, including bonuses.

​Flick vetoes Romero and Bastoni

​Barcelona entered the summer market expecting to recruit a centre-back to reinforce their squad following their 2025/26 LALIGA title victory.

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​The club initially negotiated a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni before Flick vetoed the operation in May 2026.

​Sporting director Deco then pivoted to Romero, who requested a transfer away from North London.

​According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Flick intervened to stop the pursuit of the 28-year-old, deciding against further negotiations days before the defender agreed to terms with Atlético Madrid.

​Flick prioritises alternative investments

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​Flick informed Deco he was satisfied with his existing defensive personnel, opting to trust internal options to anchor the backline.

​The manager urged the Barcelona sporting department to divert the allocated funds toward other areas of the squad, specifically prioritising investment in the forward line.

​The decision allowed Atlético Madrid to finalise the €40 million acquisition of Romero under manager Diego Simeone.

​Romero has since debuted for his new club, featuring during Atlético Madrid's 2-1 away defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on September 9.

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