Serie A giants register interest in Calvin Bassey

Super Eagles ace Calvin Bassey is attracting interest from the Italian top flight.

Inter Milan have reportedly registered interest in signing Fulham defender Calvin Bassey and are actively monitoring his contract situation.

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Inter target Bassey

The 26-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu. According to Tribuna, he views the left-footed centre-back as a tactical fit for his defensive structure.

The Serie A side have tracked the Nigeria international across multiple transfer windows as he established himself at Craven Cottage.

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Bassey assumes Fulham captaincy

Securing a transfer presents difficulties following Bassey's elevated status within the Fulham squad.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa appointed Bassey as the club captain ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. He has also praised the defender's leadership qualities and tactical suitability during pre-season, citing his ability to defend in a high line.

Bassey arrived at Fulham from Ajax in July 2023 for a €22.5 million fee and has since made 105 appearances across all competitions.

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Fulham retain contract leverage

Fulham hold leverage in negotiations despite the external interest. Bassey's current contract expires in June 2027, but the London club holds an option to extend the agreement until 2028.

His market valuation currently sits at an estimated €28 million, ensuring Fulham are under no pressure to sanction a sale.

Fulham suffer winless start

However, Fulham's domestic form could influence the defender's long-term decisions. The team sits 19th in the Premier League table after suffering three consecutive defeats to open the 2026/27 campaign.

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