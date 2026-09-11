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Chelsea hand Man City target new contract

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:33 - 11 September 2026
Chelsea have handed out another lengthy contract as they protect the future of another core talent.
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Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has signed a new contract extension that will keep the Portugal international at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

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​The West London club confirmed the six-year agreement on Friday, September 11, rewarding the 26-year-old with a new deal for his performances since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2024.

Chelsea reject summer interest

​The contract renewal follows a summer transfer window where Neto attracted interest from Manchester City and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

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​Despite the external approaches, Neto remained in London after the Blues refused to budge on their over €100 million valuation for the winger. 

​The winger has recorded 40 goal involvements across 108 appearances since joining the club.

​He helped Chelsea secure the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League title before scoring three goals during their victory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea legend slams asking price for Pedro Neto

​Alonso deploys Neto at wing-back

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​Neto established himself under former manager Enzo Maresca and has retained his status following the appointment of Xabi Alonso.

​Alonso has repurposed the Portugal international as a right wing-back during the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign.

He has chipped in offensive output despite the positional change, scoring during a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in early September.

​He added another goal earlier this week, completing a comeback victory against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

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