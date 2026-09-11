Chelsea hand Man City target new contract
Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has signed a new contract extension that will keep the Portugal international at Stamford Bridge until 2032.
The West London club confirmed the six-year agreement on Friday, September 11, rewarding the 26-year-old with a new deal for his performances since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2024.
Chelsea reject summer interest
The contract renewal follows a summer transfer window where Neto attracted interest from Manchester City and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.
Despite the external approaches, Neto remained in London after the Blues refused to budge on their over €100 million valuation for the winger.
The winger has recorded 40 goal involvements across 108 appearances since joining the club.
He helped Chelsea secure the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League title before scoring three goals during their victory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Alonso deploys Neto at wing-back
Neto established himself under former manager Enzo Maresca and has retained his status following the appointment of Xabi Alonso.
Alonso has repurposed the Portugal international as a right wing-back during the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign.
He has chipped in offensive output despite the positional change, scoring during a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in early September.
He added another goal earlier this week, completing a comeback victory against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.