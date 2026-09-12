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AC Milan update plans for Chukwueze's future

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:14 - 12 September 2026
Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly working on Samuel Chukwueze's future.
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AC Milan are reportedly preparing to open contract extension negotiations with Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze following his resurgent form under head coach Rúben Amorim.

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Reports from Italy indicate that the 19-time Serie A champions are satisfied with the 27-year-old's performances and intend to offer a new agreement to extend his current deal, which expires in June 2027.

Chukwueze thrives under Amorim

Chukwueze operates in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system and has recorded two assists across three Serie A appearances during the 2026/27 campaign.

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He provided his first assist during a 2-1 away victory over Torino on August 23. The winger subsequently supplied another assist during a 1-1 draw with Juventus on September 6.

He retained his starting position for Milan's ongoing September 12 away fixture against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Milan seek to secure future

The winger arrived at Milan from Villarreal in July 2023, signing a four-year contract worth €3 million annually after the club agreed to a €28 million transfer fee.

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He struggled to secure regular playing time following his initial arrival and joined Premier League side Fulham on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Chukwueze’s time in England with Fulham was a mixed bag; hence, the Cottagers opted against triggering the buy option in his loan contract. He returned to Italy this summer and is successfully reviving his Milan career under Amorim's management.

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