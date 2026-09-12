'I'm alone now' — Ola Aina breaks silence about Awoniyi's exit

Super Eagles ace Ola Aina discussed the Nottingham Forest exit of compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has admitted feeling isolated following the departure of Nigeria international teammate Taiwo Awoniyi to Coventry City during the summer transfer window.

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​The 29-year-old addressed the transfer earlier this week, acknowledging the emotional impact of losing his international colleague while endorsing Awoniyi's decision to seek regular first-team football.

​"Yeah, I'm alone now," Aina stated, per Ratings.org. ​"I just want to keep playing and enjoying my football; that's the main thing for me. I'm also happy for Taiwo. He's gone somewhere where he's going to play more games."

​Awoniyi completes Coventry transfer

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​Awoniyi concluded a four-year tenure at the City Ground by completing a £9 million transfer to newly promoted Coventry City under Frank Lampard.

​The striker originally arrived in Nottingham from Union Berlin in July 2022, subsequently building a close partnership with Aina following the defender's transfer from Torino in 2023.

​The departure leaves Aina as the sole Nigeria international in the Nottingham Forest senior squad.

​Aina adapting to Glasner's system

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​Aina retained his place in the starting line-up despite summer speculation linking him with an exit following manager Oliver Glasner's acquisition of Colombia international Daniel Muñoz.

​While Muñoz's arrival has led to Aina being substituted in recent matches, the defender has maintained his starting status across every Premier League fixture of the 2026/27 campaign.

​Glasner adapted his defensive shape during Saturday's 2-1 away victory over Aston Villa on September 12, 2026, shifting Aina to right centre-back to accommodate Muñoz operating as a right wing-back.