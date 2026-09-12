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'I'm alone now' — Ola Aina breaks silence about Awoniyi's exit

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:57 - 12 September 2026
Super Eagles ace Ola Aina discussed the Nottingham Forest exit of compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi.
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Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has admitted feeling isolated following the departure of Nigeria international teammate Taiwo Awoniyi to Coventry City during the summer transfer window.

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​The 29-year-old addressed the transfer earlier this week, acknowledging the emotional impact of losing his international colleague while endorsing Awoniyi's decision to seek regular first-team football.

​"Yeah, I'm alone now," Aina stated, per Ratings.org. ​"I just want to keep playing and enjoying my football; that's the main thing for me. I'm also happy for Taiwo. He's gone somewhere where he's going to play more games."

​Awoniyi completes Coventry transfer

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​Awoniyi concluded a four-year tenure at the City Ground by completing a £9 million transfer to newly promoted Coventry City under Frank Lampard.

​The striker originally arrived in Nottingham from Union Berlin in July 2022, subsequently building a close partnership with Aina following the defender's transfer from Torino in 2023.

​The departure leaves Aina as the sole Nigeria international in the Nottingham Forest senior squad.

​Aina adapting to Glasner's system

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​Aina retained his place in the starting line-up despite summer speculation linking him with an exit following manager Oliver Glasner's acquisition of Colombia international Daniel Muñoz.

​While Muñoz's arrival has led to Aina being substituted in recent matches, the defender has maintained his starting status across every Premier League fixture of the 2026/27 campaign.

​Glasner adapted his defensive shape during Saturday's 2-1 away victory over Aston Villa on September 12, 2026, shifting Aina to right centre-back to accommodate Muñoz operating as a right wing-back.

​The adjustment proved successful for the Tricky Trees during a fixture which saw Liam Delap and Igor Jesus score to secure the victory despite a 74th-minute response from Aston Villa forward Alysson.

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