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‘Amorim turned Chukwueze to Beckham’ – Ex-Man United boss praised for changing Super Eagles star’s life

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:08 - 06 September 2026
The Super Eagles star has been in stunning form for AC Milan under boss Ruben Amorim
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Samuel Chukwueze is looking like a completely different player under Ruben Amorim, and fans are already hailing the Milan boss for unlocking the Super Eagles winger’s best qualities.

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His latest assist against Juventus took his remarkable creative run under the Portuguese manager to another level.

Chukwueze delivers again against Juventus

Milan appeared destined for a huge Serie A victory in Turin after Alphadjo Cisse put the visitors ahead in the 68th minute.

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The goal had a Nigerian touch, with Chukwueze producing a superb crossfield pass into the box that Cisse controlled before firing a low finish into the far corner.

It was another impressive contribution from Chukwueze, who had entered the game alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cisse following Amorim’s triple substitution shortly after the hour mark.

However, Milan’s celebrations were cut short when Federico Gatti headed in Teun Koopmeiners’ pinpoint cross in the 92nd minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Juventus.

While Milan were denied victory, Chukwueze once again left his mark. The assist was his second of the Serie A season and fourth in his last four matches. Including friendlies, the Nigerian has now registered five assists and one goal in seven games since beginning his work under Amorim.

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‘Amorim turned Chukwueze to Beckham’

The dramatic improvement has not gone unnoticed, with supporters praising Amorim for bringing confidence and consistency back into Chukwueze’s game.

One fan on X wrote: “Amorim turn chukwueze to Beckham for Milan.”

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Another said: “Samuel Chukwueze under Rúben Amorim is looking like a completely different player. He’s started the Serie A season with 2 assists in 3 games, and his recent form has been crazy. People really forgot how dangerous Chukwueze can be when he’s confident.”

A third supporter simply asked: “Hey! Amorim, what have you done to Samuel Chukwueze? What an assist that was.”

For a player who endured an inconsistent spell before Amorim’s arrival, the transformation has been striking.

Chukwueze now appears confident, productive and increasingly influential in the final third. If Amorim can maintain that trajectory, the Nigerian winger could be heading towards his most productive spell in a Milan shirt yet.

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