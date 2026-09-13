Levante vs Barcelona: Yamal continues scoring spree, as Barca maintain perfect start

Barcelona continued their impressive start to the new La Liga season with a comfortable win over Levante.

The defending champions have blown their opponents away with their performance this season, with their latest being a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.

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They head into this clash looking confident, having racked up five wins in a row across all competitions.

Making it six, they handed Levante a 4-2 home loss, with the result taking them three points clear of Real Madrid.

As it happened

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Luis Castro made few changes to the starting XI that drew 0-0 with Malaga last weekend.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged starting XI from the team that thrashed Valencia 5-0 last weekend.

Yamal scores brace for Barcelona || Imago

Barcelona hit the ground running and scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of the game, with Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal giving the defending champions a quick start.

The visitors extended their lead in the second half from the penalty spot to make it 3-0, with Yamal scoring his second of the game.

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Levante got a goal back late in the game, with substitute Ivan Romero capitalising on a costly mistake from Xavi Espart and fired home to give the hosts a lifeline.

With the game nearing its end, the hosts got another goal, putting more pressure on Barcelona in the dying stage of the game.

Yamal and Raphina link up well to score || Imago

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Roger Brugue’s goal in the 88th minute restored hope of a comeback for the home team after managing to squeeze the ball home from a crowded penalty area.