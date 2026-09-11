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‘Barca make you look bad’ - Fabregas wary of facing former club in Champions League clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:28 - 11 September 2026
Fabregas wary of facing former club
Como manager, Cesc Fabregas has lauded Hansi Flick's Barcelona, describing their current form as "frightening" and admitting they possess the quality to make even strong opponents "look bad".
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Hansı Flick has quickly turned Barcelona into a formidable force, and few are better positioned to assess their evolution than Cesc Fabregas. 

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The Como boss has been monitoring his old club's impressive run, highlighted by a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League.

The former Blaugrana midfielder expressed his admiration for the team's tactical prowess ahead of a scheduled Champions League reunion.

Barca's dominance leaves Fabregas worried

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Speaking after his own team's impressive win against RB Leipzig, the World Cup winner shared his analysis of the Catalan giants. 

"I watched Barca’s match yesterday, and I can tell you that Feyenoord are a very good side," Fabregas stated

Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO
Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO

"But the thing is, Barca make you look bad because they find a way out of every situation at all times."

Fabregas was particularly impressed by Barcelona's ability to adapt and find solutions on the pitch, no matter the opposition's strategy. 

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He observed that whether facing a deep defensive block or an intense high press, the team consistently finds an answer. 

Even targeted man-marking on key players like Rodri or Pedri proved ineffective, as the squad's collective intelligence allows them to bypass pressure effortlessly.

Barcelona players celebrating || Imago
Barcelona players celebrating || Imago
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"You can mark them man-to-man... but they find solutions from all angles," he continued. "Whoever plays, they’re of a very high standard. It’s frightening—the level they’re playing at right now is frightening."

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