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‘We can turn it around’ - Carrick confident despite Carabao exit, promises change against Fulham

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:19 - 17 September 2026
Carrick confident despite Carabao exit
Michael Carrick has expressed confidence that Manchester United can turn their season around, despite a calamitous Carabao Cup exit.
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Manchester United threw away a comfortable two-goal advantage against Brighton, triggering a disastrous third-round exit for the second consecutive campaign.

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United appeared to be cruising after a blistering start, with teenage debutant Shea Lacey and Mason Mount putting them 2-0 ahead. 

However, Brighton mounted a remarkable comeback to win 3-2, marking the first time since 1976 that a Manchester United team had lost at home after holding a two-goal advantage. 

Carrick not worried about his job

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A stunned Carrick struggled to account for the dramatic downturn in his post-match press conference. 

"The way we started the game, 20-25 minutes in, we were in such a good position, playing well, doing all the things that we wanted to do," the United boss said. 

"And then it feels like it's a long time ago. The feeling at the start of the game to the feeling at the end of the game couldn't have been further apart."

Manchester United manager Carrick || Imago
Manchester United manager Carrick wants more signings. || Imago

Despite the toxic atmosphere and his odds shortening as a candidate for the next Premier League sacking, Carrick is resolute in his ability to fix the team's fortunes. 

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He pointed to the squad's quality, which saw them secure an impressive third-place finish last season after he took charge of a struggling side in January.

When questioned about his job security, Carrick was firm about the team's capacity for a quick recovery. "Of course we can turn it around," he insisted. 

"We've got some really good players, and it feels bad at the moment because we haven't had a great week, or two or three weeks. 

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“But it doesn't mean you can't win another game of football quickly. The players have shown before what they're capable of doing, and we have as a group."

The pressure on the manager is set to intensify with a vital trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham before the international break.

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