‘We can turn it around’ - Carrick confident despite Carabao exit, promises change against Fulham

Michael Carrick has expressed confidence that Manchester United can turn their season around, despite a calamitous Carabao Cup exit.

Manchester United threw away a comfortable two-goal advantage against Brighton, triggering a disastrous third-round exit for the second consecutive campaign.

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United appeared to be cruising after a blistering start, with teenage debutant Shea Lacey and Mason Mount putting them 2-0 ahead.

However, Brighton mounted a remarkable comeback to win 3-2, marking the first time since 1976 that a Manchester United team had lost at home after holding a two-goal advantage.

Carrick not worried about his job

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A stunned Carrick struggled to account for the dramatic downturn in his post-match press conference.

"The way we started the game, 20-25 minutes in, we were in such a good position, playing well, doing all the things that we wanted to do," the United boss said.

"And then it feels like it's a long time ago. The feeling at the start of the game to the feeling at the end of the game couldn't have been further apart."

Manchester United manager Carrick wants more signings. || Imago

Despite the toxic atmosphere and his odds shortening as a candidate for the next Premier League sacking, Carrick is resolute in his ability to fix the team's fortunes.

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He pointed to the squad's quality, which saw them secure an impressive third-place finish last season after he took charge of a struggling side in January.

When questioned about his job security, Carrick was firm about the team's capacity for a quick recovery. "Of course we can turn it around," he insisted.

"We've got some really good players, and it feels bad at the moment because we haven't had a great week, or two or three weeks.

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“But it doesn't mean you can't win another game of football quickly. The players have shown before what they're capable of doing, and we have as a group."