That's why Chelsea are suffering — Mikel Obi reveals Xabi Alonso mistake

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has pinpointed the club’s failure to replace Enzo Fernandez as the main reason the Blues are struggling under Xabi Alonso this season.

Fernandez departed for Manchester City in a £125 million deadline-day move, but Chelsea were unable to bring in a direct replacement.

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A late deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara collapsed, leaving Alonso short in central midfield.

Moises Caicedo is currently sidelined by a calf injury, forcing Alonso to use Romeo Lavia and right-back Reece James in midfield roles.

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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso||Imago

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel was critical of the club’s recruitment.

“That is one position where the club has not managed to strengthen during the transfer window. We have failed,” he said.

“We were aware that Enzo Fernandez wanted to leave the club. He had expressed this desire for a long time.

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"Yes, we have £125 million available, but we did not bring in another player, and that is why we are currently suffering.

“We discuss conceding goals. While it is easy to blame the defence, it is essential to have at least two holding players to shield and protect the back four in that system. This is necessary because otherwise, you will be left vulnerable.”