Why my £47M move to Chelsea collapsed — Lamine Camara opens up

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara has spoken for the first time about his failed deadline-day move to Chelsea.

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Monaco rejected two earlier bids before accepting a third, only to pull the plug late by failing to sign the necessary paperwork to submit a deal sheet to the Premier League.

Speaking at a press conference, Camara said the episode was “a hectic moment” but insisted it was simply part of professional football.

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“I tried to be professional and not think too much about it. I tried to turn the page and focus on PSG,” he explained.

Asked if he had wanted to leave, Camara replied: “That makes you think that I wasn’t living in the present with the team.

"There was the possibility. At the last minute, it didn’t happen. If another chance doesn’t come up, it is because I threw in the towel or didn’t work hard enough.

"Football moves quickly, and maybe other chances will come. For now, I am focused on what I can bring and on the season at Monaco.”

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The Senegal international also revealed he received support from Monaco captain Denis Zakaria, a former Chelsea player.

“He spoke to me a lot the day after about what happened with the transfer. They helped me a lot to focus on the match versus PSG. Denis has played at top clubs, he says that these things happen.”