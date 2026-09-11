They are unplayable — Thierry Henry warns Arsenal of biggest UCL threat

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed the biggest threat to the Gunners in this year's UEFA Champions League.

Henry has identified Paris Saint-Germain as the biggest threat in the Champions League, describing Luis Enrique’s side as “unplayable.”

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Mikel Arteta’s team are among the favourites after winning the Premier League last season and reaching the Champions League final, where they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to PSG.

Henry remains hopeful his former club can finally lift the trophy but issued a clear warning about the holders. PSG opened their title defence with an emphatic 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava and have now claimed back-to-back European crowns under Enrique.

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“You see how PSG press? They’re unplayable,” Henry told The Athletic.

“But it took Luis Enrique a good five to six months to get that team going. People do forget that players need to be coachable. That’s a massive thing that people do not talk a lot about.

“If you’re a coach and your players are willing to do everything you ask them to do, and they have a tiny bit of quality, you can go places. It’s easy to say now that PSG is a good team.

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"When all those guys left two years ago, everyone thought, ‘Oh my god, where are they going to go from that?’ Then they got Bradley Barcola, and then they got Désiré Doué.

"Because Luis Enrique is so sound on how he likes to play, they have done it. Do you remember what Ousmane Dembélé said? He said, ‘If you don’t run at Paris Saint-Germain, you’re out’. Simple as that.”