He will be missed - Ghana icon Inaki Williams hangs boots after scoring just two goals for Black Stars

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams has officially announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect. The 32-year-old former Spanish international released an emotional public statement confirming the end of his four-year journey with the Ghanaian senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Quick Exit: Inaki Williams has called time on his international career after recording exactly 28 caps and scoring just two goals for Ghana since switching his dual-nationality eligibility.

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The Major Legacy: Despite his low goalscoring output, the dangerous forward represented Ghana at elite global tournaments including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and two separate FIFA World Cups.

The Final Farewell: In a moving open letter, Williams stated he is leaving the national team setup with total peace of mind, emphasising that playing for Ghana allowed him to connect deeply with his ancestral roots.

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Ghana national team forward Inaki Williams on Friday, officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing a highly anticipated end to his four-year journey with the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old Athletic Club icon, who famously completed a high-profile dual-nationality eligibility switch from Spain to Ghana in July 2022, confirmed his decision through an emotional statement shared on his social media channels.

Inaki Williams representing Ghana at the World Cup | Imago

Williams leaves the West African footballing space having accumulated 28 international caps and netting just two goals during his tenure, a statistical return that frequently drew heavy criticism from local sports analysts despite his undisputed elite work rate on the pitch.

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Inaki Williams (Photo Credit: USMNT/X)

The Emotional Statement

In his comprehensive farewell address to the Ghanaian public, the forward expressed immense pride in having donned the national team shirt at the absolute highest level of global competition.

Williams initially made his debut for the Black Stars on, coming on as a halftime substitute during an international friendly match against Brazil in Le Havre, France.

Jordan Ayew celebrates the opener with Inaki Williams. (Photo Credit: Blackstars/X)

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"I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end. I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt," Williams noted in his official statement.

He further stated that representing the flag allowed him to connect heavily with his family roots, adding, "Ghana will always be a part of me. Medaase. Always Ghana."

I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end. 🇬🇭❤️



I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt.



Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back… pic.twitter.com/6WkqhYwG2V — IÑAKI WILLIAMS ARTHUER (@Williaaams45) September 11, 2026

A loaded career across continents

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The striker’s retirement marks the definitive closing of a highly unique international footballing portfolio across two different European and African powerhouses.

Before pledging his loyalty to Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Williams had previously earned a solitary senior international cap for the Spanish national team back in 2016.

Throughout his subsequent four-year spell anchoring the Black Stars' frontline, the robust forward served as a primary offensive focal point under various technical administrations, representing the nation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast and the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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