UCL: Why Afro-Ghanaian Mainoo is not a hot prospect for United anymore after stunning record vs Sabah

Manchester United's 21-year-old Afro-Ghanaian midfield prodigy Kobbie Mainoo has earned monumental praise following an absolute masterclass during the Red Devils' 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK. The young starlet wrote his name into the history books by shattering an elite English passing milestone that has stood unbothered for over a decade.

The Record Breaker: Kobbie Mainoo completed a staggering 81 passes against Sabah, marking the highest by an Englishman for Manchester United in the Champions League since Michael Carrick in 2014.

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The Carrick Verdict: Acting as a pundit for the encounter, legendary former United midfielder Michael Carrick lauded the youngster's deep playmaking intelligence and direct influence on modern transition play.

The Derby Conservation: Mainoo executed his historic shift in just over an hour on the pitch, with the coaching staff strategically hauling him off early to preserve his fitness for this weekend's massive Manchester Derby.

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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on Thursday night put on an exceptional individual performance to guide his side to a dominant 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK in their UEFA Champions League opener.

The academy graduate was in unstoppable form as the Red Devils celebrated their winning return to Europe's elite competition with a ruthless demolition of Azerbaijani debutants Sabah FK at Old Trafford.

Mainoo completely dictated the tempo of the game before being strategically substituted after just over an hour to preserve his fitness for the explosive Manchester Derby this weekend.

Following the impressive display, Manchester United legend and coach Michael Carrick broke down the player's immense tactical importance, explaining that the youngster has become the absolute engine room for his side.

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Carrick drops major truth bomb on Mainoo's influence

Speaking to TNT Sports analysts via UEFA immediately after the match, an ecstatic Carrick could not hide his absolute awe of the youngster’s rare profile.

"He's a fantastic player, it's pretty obvious to see," Carrick stated firmly. "The way he's performing, playing that little bit deeper and connecting the attacks, starting the attacks, and having a massive influence on our games."

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"He's a real joy to have. He wants to learn, he wants to improve, he wants to listen, and he expresses himself on the pitch. It's great to see."

Statistically, Mainoo was a complete cheat code on the night. In just 64 minutes of football, the midfielder registered the most touches in the entire game (93), made 10 progressive passes into the final third, recorded a flawless 100% long ball completion rate (6/6), and won two tackles.

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'Better than a worldie!' – Mainoo shatters historic 12-year Manchester United record

Also, according to official data provided by OptaJoe, Mainoo completed an astonishing 81 out of 83 attempted passes, registering a mind-blowing 98% pass accuracy against the helpless Azerbaijani side.

81 - Kobbie Mainoo completed the most passes in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Sabah (81).



It was the most by an Englishman for the Red Devils in a UEFA Champions League match since Michael Carrick in February 2014 vs Olympiakos (89).



Mentor. pic.twitter.com/59wSvQydOG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2026

By achieving this, the midfield maestro shattered a 12-year-old club record. His 81 completed passes are officially the most by an Englishman for the Red Devils in a single UEFA Champions League match since Carrick himself pulled off 89 completed passes against Olympiakos all the way back in February 2014.

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