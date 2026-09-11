Donnarumma and pregnant wife threatened with a knife by robbers in terrifying home invasion

In July 2023, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his then-pregnant partner, Alessia Elefante, were victims of a terrifying home invasion.

Proceedings in a Paris court have now revealed shocking details surrounding the violent attack on the couple.

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The couple, who have since married and had a child, were reportedly hit, bound, and threatened with a knife by robbers who broke into their luxury apartment on the prestigious Avenue Montaigne while they were sleeping.

Donnarumma, who was playing for Paris Saint-Germain at the time, is not expected to testify in the two-day hearing.

Donnarumma and wife threatened

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According to court documents, the goalkeeper was awakened by a man whispering "shh" before being struck in the face with a knuckle duster and threatened with a knife. The intruder then demanded, "The watches, the watches."

Donnarumma told investigators, "I showed him the one on the dressing table, an Audemars Piguet," a brand of watch that can be valued at hundreds of thousands of euros.

Donnarumma and his partner || X

His partner, Elefante, recounted a similar experience, telling investigators she was woken by thieves who attacked her and yelled, "The money, the watches." She handed over a Cartier watch, jewellery, and approximately €2,000 in cash.

The assailants then demanded the safe code, but Elefante insisted she did not know it and that it was empty.

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"They got angry, thinking that I was lying," she stated. "They pulled me by the hair, and one of them hit me on the thighs. I said I was pregnant, but they continued."

Donnarumma eventually provided the safe code, which confirmed Elefante's claim that it was empty.

The court heard that the robbers ultimately fled with luxury handbags, cash, watches, and the keys to a Mercedes and a Lamborghini.

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Man City goalkeeper Donnarumma || imago

Police believe the four intruders gained access to the apartment by climbing onto the roof with a ladder, lowering themselves onto the balcony, and breaking in through a window.

Two men already in prison, Ilyas Kherbouch, 21, and Khyan Mamouni, are accused of orchestrating the robbery from their cells.

Kherbouch, who has at least 11 prior convictions and briefly escaped custody in March, disrupted the start of the trial by insulting and threatening police officers.