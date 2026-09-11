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2027 AFCON qualifiers: Chelle still sweating on Onuachu’s fitness following injury

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:51 - 11 September 2026
Chelle still sweating on Onuachu’s fitness following injury
Paul Onuachu’s injury has been a huge concern for Eric Chelle ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up this month.
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The Nigerian international suffered an injury against Gençlerbirliği that forced his substitution before halftime.

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Following his injury, the striker is expected to miss Trabzonspor's weekend clash against Konyaspor as they look to close the gap on the league leaders.

The Super Eagles striker’s presence will be missed, having started the season strongly with two goals in his first four games.

Chelle struggling with Onuachu’s injury

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Following Onuachu’s injury, Hüseyin Çimşir is expected to make a single change to his winning starting eleven.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago

The Black Sea Storm, under the guidance of Çimşir, aims to overcome Konyaspor and build a winning streak in the league.

A key change is anticipated in the attack, as Paul Onuachu, who sustained an injury in the last match, is not expected to be risked, with an eye on the upcoming Galatasaray fixture.

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The forward's injury came at the wrong time for the Super Eagles, who will begin their AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.

Chelle, who is yet to name his squad for the qualifiers, now faces a selection headache as his two top strikers are struggling with injuries.

Onuachu, Trabzonspor star || Imago
Onuachu, Trabzonspor star || Imago

Osimhen is also currently injured for Galatasaray after suffering a hamstring injury at the weekend that saw him miss the Champions League 3-1 loss to Sporting CP.

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