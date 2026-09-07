Super Eagles goalkeeping battle intensifies as Eric Chelle invites Arthur Okonkwo for AFCON qualifiers

Arthur Okonkwo will compete with Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye for the starting role.

Former Arsenal academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been included in Nigeria's Super Eagles squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, adding fresh competition to Eric Chelle's goalkeeping department.

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The 24-year-old's call-up was confirmed on Monday after his club, Charlton Athletic, announced that he had been selected for Nigeria's September fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Arthur Okonkwo has been called up to the Nigeria squad for their upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau 🇳🇬



Good luck, Arth 👊#cafc pic.twitter.com/pca3stSL04 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) September 7, 2026

Having enjoyed a perfect start to his international career with two clean sheets in two senior appearances, Okonkwo now faces his biggest test yet as the Super Eagles begin a high-stakes qualifying campaign.

Okonkwo's early outings in Nigeria colours could hardly have gone better.

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He made his senior debut in a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe during the Unity Cup semi-final in London before keeping another clean sheet in the 3-0 final win against Jamaica just four days later.

Chelle faces tough Goalkeeping decision

Okonkwo's inclusion has intensified the race for Nigeria's number one shirt.

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The former Arsenal goalkeeper will compete with Stanley Nwabali, and Maduka Okoye, the experienced Udinese shot-stopper who remains a trusted option for Chelle.

The competition gives the coaching staff multiple quality choices as Nigeria looks to avoid another disappointing qualifying campaign following the Super Eagles' failure to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AFCON qualification starts in Uyo

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Four days later, they will travel to face Guinea-Bissau in what promises to be another crucial encounter.