Super Eagles' 2027 AFCON roadmap revealed as CAF confirms match dates

CAF has confirmed Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures, with the Super Eagles facing Madagascar in Uyo

The road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now clearer for the Super Eagles after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the dates and kick-off times for Nigeria's opening qualifying fixtures.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Nigeria's campaign will begin on September 25, when the three-time African champions welcome Madagascar to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles will then have little time to recover before their second assignment, travelling to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29. The encounter is scheduled for 1 pm.

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Super Eagles face fast start in AFCON qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that the Super Eagles were drawn in Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Ordinarily, the group would provide two potential routes to qualification, but Tanzania's status as one of the hosts of the 2027 tournament has changed the equation.

With Tanzania already assured of a place at the finals, Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau will battle for the remaining automatic qualification spot. That makes every point particularly valuable.

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A strong start in Uyo could therefore give Nigeria an important advantage before the team travels to Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles' next two group matches after the September window are expected to come during the November international window, when Nigeria will face Tanzania twice.