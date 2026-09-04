Super Eagles legend names Mikel Arteta with J.J Okocha amongst best-ever teammates
Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has named current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as one of the best players he shared a pitch with during his professional career.
The retired striker praised the Spaniard's intelligence and vision during a recent interview, reflecting on their shared time together at Everton.
Everton partnership with Arteta
Arteta originally joined Everton in 2005, while Yakubu arrived following a club-record transfer from Middlesbrough in 2007.
Both players remained at Goodison Park until 2011, allowing their tenures to overlap for four years before they eventually departed the Merseyside club.
During that period, Yakubu registered 107 total appearances for the Toffees, during which he scored 33 goals, benefiting from Arteta's creative service from midfield.
He described the current Arsenal tactician as an exceptionally clever player who elevated the standard of those around him.
Yakubu Ayegbeni lists Berkovic, Steven Pienaar, Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Mark Viduka and Mikel Arteta as some of the best players he played with. pic.twitter.com/UqDvoASXd8— @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) September 3, 2026
"So lucky, I swear, to play with Mikel Arteta, I swear and everything," Yakubu stated.
"Arteta was special. He's another clever guy too, you know."
Yakubu's star-studded list of teammates
Beyond his praise for Arteta, Yakubu highlighted several other elite teammates from his extensive club and international career.
He specifically mentioned South African midfielder Steven Pienaar, whose initial spell at Everton between 2007 and 2011 coincided with Yakubu's entire tenure at the club.
Yakubu also credited Israeli playmaker Eyal Berkovic, who he played alongside at Portsmouth.
Berkovic featured for Portsmouth during the 2004/05 Premier League season, overlapping with Yakubu's time at Fratton Park between 2003 and 2005.
"Eyal Berkovic, the Israeli guy, he's something special," Yakubu recalled.
"He's so good with the ball. He's clever. He's got good vision, you know, with strikers."
International and Middlesbrough connections
The striker's list of elite teammates extended to his time with the Nigerian national team, where he accumulated 21 goals in 57 caps between 2000 and 2012.
He specifically named legendary Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha, whose international career between 1993 and 2006 overlapped with Yakubu's first six years in the national setup. He also credited Kanu Nwakwo.
At club level, Yakubu also praised Australian forward Mark Viduka, acknowledging the physical presence he provided during their time together at Middlesbrough.
Viduka played for the Riverside outfit from 2004 to 2007, operating directly alongside Yakubu, who represented the club between 2005 and 2007.
"You know, Mark Viduka was so special, you know, with his size; he can keep the ball, you know. It's really, really good," Yakubu concluded.