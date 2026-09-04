Super Eagles legend names Mikel Arteta with J.J Okocha amongst best-ever teammates

Mikel Arteta squaring up against J.J Okocha in the Premier League || Image credit: Imago

Mikel Arteta squaring up against J.J Okocha in the Premier League || Image credit: Imago

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta's playing career received rare plaudits from a former teammate.

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has named current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as one of the best players he shared a pitch with during his professional career.

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​The retired striker praised the Spaniard's intelligence and vision during a recent interview, reflecting on their shared time together at Everton.

​Everton partnership with Arteta

​Arteta originally joined Everton in 2005, while Yakubu arrived following a club-record transfer from Middlesbrough in 2007.

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​Both players remained at Goodison Park until 2011, allowing their tenures to overlap for four years before they eventually departed the Merseyside club.

​During that period, Yakubu registered 107 total appearances for the Toffees, during which he scored 33 goals, benefiting from Arteta's creative service from midfield.

​He described the current Arsenal tactician as an exceptionally clever player who elevated the standard of those around him.

Yakubu Ayegbeni lists Berkovic, Steven Pienaar, Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Mark Viduka and Mikel Arteta as some of the best players he played with. pic.twitter.com/UqDvoASXd8 — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) September 3, 2026

​"So lucky, I swear, to play with Mikel Arteta, I swear and everything," Yakubu stated.

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​"Arteta was special. He's another clever guy too, you know."

​Yakubu's star-studded list of teammates

​Beyond his praise for Arteta, Yakubu highlighted several other elite teammates from his extensive club and international career.

​He specifically mentioned South African midfielder Steven Pienaar, whose initial spell at Everton between 2007 and 2011 coincided with Yakubu's entire tenure at the club.

​Yakubu also credited Israeli playmaker Eyal Berkovic, who he played alongside at Portsmouth.

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​Berkovic featured for Portsmouth during the 2004/05 Premier League season, overlapping with Yakubu's time at Fratton Park between 2003 and 2005.

​"Eyal Berkovic, the Israeli guy, he's something special," Yakubu recalled.

​"He's so good with the ball. He's clever. He's got good vision, you know, with strikers."

​International and Middlesbrough connections

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​The striker's list of elite teammates extended to his time with the Nigerian national team, where he accumulated 21 goals in 57 caps between 2000 and 2012.

​He specifically named legendary Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha, whose international career between 1993 and 2006 overlapped with Yakubu's first six years in the national setup. He also credited Kanu Nwakwo.

​At club level, Yakubu also praised Australian forward Mark Viduka, acknowledging the physical presence he provided during their time together at Middlesbrough.

​Viduka played for the Riverside outfit from 2004 to 2007, operating directly alongside Yakubu, who represented the club between 2005 and 2007.

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