‘There is nothing more important’ – Ronaldo’s former teammate opposes legend's Ballon d’Or slander

Cristiano Ronaldo's open slander of the Ballon d'Or is not shared by those closest to him

Luka Modric has reaffirmed the enormous value he places on the Ballon d’Or, describing his 2018 triumph as the greatest individual recognition in football.

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The Croatian’s stance contrasts sharply with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has increasingly questioned the credibility and importance of the prestigious award.

Modric proud of historic Ballon d’Or win

Reflecting on his victory in 2018, Modric explained why the achievement remains one of the proudest moments of his career.

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"Yes, it's incredible, the greatest individual recognition that exists, there is nothing more important. Especially winning it in the era of two such phenomena as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, when every year other outstanding players also fought for the award, such as Neymar, Karim Benzema, who later won it too, and many others."

Modric beat Ronaldo and several other elite contenders to become the first Croatian to win the prize, having enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Real Madrid and Croatia.

"Winning it was incredible. I am very happy and proud to be a Ballon d'Or winner, especially when you look at the list of footballers who have received this award."

The midfielder also believes representing a smaller footballing nation made his achievement even more special.

"Furthermore, because we represent a small country, it is significantly harder for us to win it than for footballers from big countries like Spain, Italy, Germany, or France. We have to work twice as hard."

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Ronaldo sees Ballon d'Or differently

While Modric continues to hold the award in the highest regard, Ronaldo has taken an increasingly critical view of its modern significance.

The five-time winner has questioned the voting process, arguing that objective statistics should carry greater weight. He has also maintained that winning the Champions League should be a decisive factor when determining the recipient.

That stance came into sharp focus after the 2024 award, when Ronaldo criticised Vinícius Júnior's failure to win despite his influential role in Real Madrid's Champions League triumph.

Ronaldo has also dismissed the idea that he is motivated by finishing his career with more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi, insisting that collective success carries greater significance.

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